Gallery 96 winter show features ‘Artist’s Choice’

Thirty-two local artists are expected to showcase their art work at this winter’s Gallery 96 exhibit, “Artist’s Choice.”
Gallery 96 Art Center is a nonprofit arts organization based in Shoreview. It’s mission is to display the art of the community and to provide education about art and its many forms. while giving emerging artists a venue in which to share work.
An opening reception and awarding of prizes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Shoreview Library. The exhibit will be on display until March 3.
“It is free and open to the public and we will be serving four kinds of soups as part of the refreshments,” said Tom Reynen, President of Gallery 96 Art Center.
“Artist’s Choice” will feature paintings, photography, and sculpture. Each member was encouraged to enter one artwork of their choice of any topic or medium.
Reynen said the Gallery 96 Art Center has approximately 65 members and each show has a different theme.
“These shows are a way for our members to display their art and they can put a price on it,” Reynen said. “We usually sell one or two per show.”
Gallery 96 Art Center holds three monthly shows a year at the Shoreview Library and four quarterly shows a year at the Shoreview Community Center. It is also actively involved with the Slice of Shoreview.
It is estimated that over 15,000 people (children and adults) have seen the art exhibitions in past twelve years. Over 300 artists have had their work displayed in the library since 1998 and received $8,500 in awards, according to the Gallery 96 Art Center website.
“We get grants from the city and last year we got a $1,500 grant from the Shoreview Community Foundation,” Reynen said. “We’re applying for another grant this year so we can do more painting classes and combine photography with that.”
Get more info on the Gallery 96 Art Center and this winter’s exhibit at www.gallery96.org.
