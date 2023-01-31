Gallery 96 winter show features ‘Artist’s Choice’

(From left) Gallery 96 Art Center Secretary Janine Olmscheid and President Tom Reynen at the winter art exhibit at the Shoreview Library.

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

Thirty-two local artists are expected to showcase their art work at this winter’s Gallery 96 exhibit, “Artist’s Choice.”

Gallery 96 Art Center is a nonprofit arts organization based in Shoreview. It’s mission is to display the art of the community and to provide education about art and its many forms. while giving emerging artists a venue in which to share work.

