Plein air painting workshops and photography walks will be the focus of the Gallery 96 Art Center this summer.
“‘Plein air’ means to paint outdoors on site and truly see and capture what is in front of the artist,” said Tom Reynen, Gallery 96 president. “Photography walks are meant to provide photographers of all levels opportunities to refine their photo-taking techniques and explore features of their cameras or, in particular, their phone cameras.”
Reynen said these workshops would not be possible without a grant from the Shoreview Community Foundation.
“The idea that we talked to the foundation about was to explore the Shoreview parks more, and we wanted to get more people to exhibit in the show and at the community center,” Reynen said. “It’s inspired by the beauty of Shoreview’s parks, and a different park will be featured each month. This is the second year and last year, we had almost 100% full for all three sessions.”
The first session will be at Heritage Park featuring the new home of the Shoreview Historical Society — the Lepak-Larson home.
“A lot of people don’t know about the Lepak-Larson house and the Texaco gas station,” Reynen said. “We thought that it would be interesting this year to paint or photograph the house and gas station other than just landscape scenes.”
Reynen, a photographer, and Gallery 96 artist Amy Clark will conduct the events and provide guidance. The finished paintings and selected photographs will be displayed in the Shoreview Community Center glass cases after the workshop series.
Reynan said all skill levels are welcome, and people must be 16 years or older to participate. Registrations are open to everyone in the community, not just Gallery 96 members, but are limited to one session per individual per year. “So bring your friends and spread the word,” he said.
Class sizes are limited to 25 for each painting and photography session. All art materials will be provided. People should bring water, sunscreen and bug repellent. Painters need to bring a folding chair or stool. Reynen noted that people should wear comfortable shoes. Photographers can either shoot with their cameras or phone.
“We added photography walks this year to encourage photographers to explore the parks as well,” Reynen said. “These plein air painting and photography experiences will be a multisensory journey for the artist’s mind and body.”
