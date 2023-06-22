Plein air painting workshops and photography walks will be the focus of the Gallery 96 Art Center this summer.

“‘Plein air’ means to paint outdoors on site and truly see and capture what is in front of the artist,” said Tom Reynen, Gallery 96 president. “Photography walks are meant to provide photographers of all levels opportunities to refine their photo-taking techniques and explore features of their cameras or, in particular, their phone cameras.”

