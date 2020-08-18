Gov. Tim Walz's plan for the 2020-21 school year left the decision in the hands of individual school districts. Mounds View Public Schools announced Aug. 14 that it will not hold full-time in-person learning but rather will let families choose between blended (or hybrid) learning, in which students alternate between attending school in-person and online, and full-time distance learning from home.
State guidelines will let schools operate in-person at up to 50% capacity with physical distancing measures in place. Under Mounds View's reopening plans, most students will attend school in-person two days a week. Depending on individual learning needs, some students may attend more often.
On days in which students are not physically at school, distance learning activities, such as recorded mini-lessons, teacher interactions and small group meetings, will be available. Families can also opt to keep their students home full-time, in which case all of their schooling will be conducted through distance learning.
“We respect all families' decision to make the choice that works best for their students,” Superintendent Chris Lennox said in a district-wide email. “This could mean that one child attends school in a blended model and another engages in distance learning.”
Lennox also stressed that the current model is applicable only for the immediate future, as rates of COVID-19 change.
“Schools may have to move between distance learning, blended learning or in-person learning at some point during this school year as directed by the state when local health conditions change,” Lennox said. “Depending on school-specific health and safety conditions, some schools may operate under different scenarios than other schools for some periods of time.”
State guidelines for re-opening are based on the number of recent COVID-19 cases in the county per every 10,000 people over 14 days. Schools can hold in-person learning for all students if cases are between zero and nine per 10,000 people in a two-week period; in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid for secondary students if 10-19; hybrid learning for all students if 20-29; hybrid learning for all students and distance learning for secondary students if 30-49; and distance learning for all students if 50 greater.
Schools can take a more restrictive approach but cannot take a less restrictive approach. As of press time, Ramsey County had reported 22.25 cases per 10,000 people between July 19 and Aug. 1. The state will provide updates weekly. Reports for Ramsey County can be found at moundsviewschools.org/learningmodeltracker.
According to the district's website, custodial staff will deep cleaning classrooms daily, classrooms will receive fresh outside air, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout each school building.
A public report on the district's reopening plans will be made at the school board's Aug. 18 meeting. Further information is also available at moundsviewschools.org/reopeningplan.
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewsnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.