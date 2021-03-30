Friendship Garden coming to Shoreview Community Center

Something new is coming late this summer to the Commons area at the Shoreview Community Center.
The city of Shoreview and the Shoreview Community Foundation have unveiled plans for a Friendship Garden, and residents and local businesses have been invited to support the project.
According to the Shoreview Community Foundation’s Facebook page, the Friendship Garden represents the community’s spirit as welcoming and friendly to all, and will be part of the second phase of the Shoreview Commons renovation.
The garden’s centerpiece will be a bronze sculpture work depicting happy children at play, with the message: “Let’s join hands in friendship and understanding.”
“I am really excited about the Friendship Garden,” said Mayor Sandy Martin. “It symbolizes how children thrive in Shoreview, that joy that comes from being able to play outside. We discovered that with the skate park this year, and we are eager to see how the community reacts to the Friendship Garden,” she said.
The sculpture will be encircled by a special brick paver path set among beautiful flowers and plants, with benches for peaceful enjoyment and reflection.
Community members may donate a personalized brick to recognize their family or business, honor a veteran, salute an organization, or remember a loved one as a statement of their legacy. A special opportunity is also being offered to sponsor one of the six benches in the garden. A bench sponsorship is a unique way to support the work of the foundation and leave a lasting legacy.
“It's a great spot for people to sit, reflect and think about what Shoreview means to their families,” Martin said.
Proceeds from all donations for the Friendship Garden project will benefit the philanthropic work of the Shoreview Community Foundation, whose mission is “to maintain, enhance and enrich the quality of life in Shoreview by connecting the generosity of people with the evolving needs of the community.”
The Friendship Garden project will be completed by late summer. All brick paver orders must be received by May 15. For more information and order forms, visit ShoreviewCommunityFoundation.org or Facebook.com/theshoreviewcommunityfoundation.
