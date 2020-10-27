The Friends of the Ramsey County Library's used bookstore is now open for business. Books of many genres, videos, games, music CDs and audiobooks are available to browse, order online and pick up “grab and go” style at the Shoreview Library Friends Used Bookstore. Different genres of $5 bags of books are also available and contain ten books per bag. Go to rclfriends.org and click the tab “Buy and Donate Books.” Follow the prompts to the Virtual Used Bookstore. Instructions will be provided via email for you to come to the Shoreview Library to pay and pick up your selections. New items are being added every week. if you are unable to order via email, call the Used Bookstore at 651-486-2262 to request your selection.
About the Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries
The Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Library in making information, books, music and programs available to the public. The organization sponsors many special programs including the Summer Reading Program for children and teens; free computer classes for all ages; Reading Friends; book clubs, and author events. Since 1979, hundreds of Friends members, volunteers, and donors have provided more than $3.5 million in funding for materials, equipment, programs and enhancements to the suburban Ramsey County Library branches.
— Submitted
