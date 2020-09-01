Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries hold curbside sale

The Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries will hold a $5 Curbside Used Book Sale fundraiser in September in the parking lot of the Ramsey County Library in Shoreview.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the libraries and the Friends Used Bookstores within them are closed, and the annual fall book sale has been cancelled. Instead, volunteers have been hard at work arranging a safe alternative that will replace some of the revenue that supports the libraries and get books into the hands of readers for the winter.
To maintain social distance and avoid the crowding that can take place during book browsing at sales, books will be offered in pre-filled bags and with reservations made in advance for curbside pickup. A bag of books will cost only $5 and be filled by genre with 10 or more books. Patrons can choose from genres such as mystery, general fiction, young adult, biography, cookbooks, and children’s books for different age groups.
Additionally, two Sundays will feature a Potluck Bag Sale when no pre-request is necessary. Patrons can simply drive up to the Shoreview library’s parking lot between 12 and 2 p.m. and view the list of what bags are available. Potluck Bag Sale Sundays will take place on Sept. 13 and 27.
Current and new members of the Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries will receive a BOGO coupon to be used for a free bag of books with the purchase of a $5 bag. To join or renew a membership, visit rclfriends.org.
Sales of used books support many library programs and services that benefit the Ramsey County public libraries in Maplewood, Mounds View, New Brighton, North St. Paul, Roseville, Shoreview and White Bear Lake.
The Friends would like to thank 2020 Signature Sponsor Northeast Bank for their generous support of Friends events throughout the year.
For more information about this and future Friends events, visit rclfriends.org.
— Submitted
