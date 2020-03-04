Nicole Frethem, Ramsey County Commissioner for District 1, is running for reelection in 2020.
Frethem won the Nov. 5 special election for the District 1 seat, which was left vacant after Blake Huffman's resignation last May. She defeated Republican challenger Randy Jessup, a former state representative, with 52% of the vote. She is the first woman in Ramsey County to hold the District 1 commissioner seat.
“I've spent a lot of time talking with the people of Ramsey County since I took office, and I look forward to continuing the conversations we started last year,” Frethem said in a statement. “As a steward of public funds and resources, the voters in our community should know and trust that we are governing with their interests as a priority while managing risks and finding solutions to the challenges we face together.”
Throughout last year's campaign, Frethem emphasized her support of working families and championed issues like affordable childcare and affordable housing. She has also named addressing water surface issues in Shoreview and streamlining county human services as top priorities. She lives in Shoreview with her husband and two daughters.
Frethem will formally launch her reelection campaign Tuesday, March 10, at Shore96 (1056 Hwy. 96, Shoreview). The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
