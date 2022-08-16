The doors are permanently closed at the Fresh & Natural Foods store in Shoreview.
“It’s a sad deal after 22 years of serving this community,” owner Kerry Larson said. “It’s really hard and it becomes a part of you after that amount of time.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 10:46 am
The doors are permanently closed at the Fresh & Natural Foods store in Shoreview.
“It’s a sad deal after 22 years of serving this community,” owner Kerry Larson said. “It’s really hard and it becomes a part of you after that amount of time.”
Larson said the reason for the store closing is due to competition, the economy and COVID-19.
“The last five years have changed the market dramatically,” he said. “Sales just kept dropping to the point where it couldn’t sustain the store.”
Fresh and Natural Foods is an independent, locally owned organic and natural full-service grocer wholly committed to providing healthy food choices, quality personal care items and knowledgeable customer service.
“We were really the ones who brought gluten-free and dairy-free foods to the market here in a large way because we recognized that was the cause of food allergies for a lot of people,” Larson said.
When the store closed on July 29, Larson said there were a lot of tears and hugs.
“A few women were crying because the store closed, which tugs at your heart,” he said. “A lot of people were very sad because we closed the store.”
Larson owns another Fresh & Natural Foods in Hudson.
“The Hudson store is going strong, Larson said. “My Hudson staff has already been saying how many people have come to shop who were customers of the Shoreview store.”
The Hudson deli uses the same recipes as the deli in Shoreview did, and everything is made from scratch.
“People raved about our chicken all the time here in Shoreview, and the Amish-raised chickens are also the same at the Hudson store,” Larson said. “The produce is probably more extensive over there (Hudson) because there are more local growers in the St. Croix River Valley.”
Larson said the Fresh & Natural Foods in Hudson isn’t that far of a drive from the metro. “It’s about 35 minutes from Shoreview, and it’s all freeway.”
Larson said Fresh & Natural Foods stocks its shelves with the highest quality of natural and organic items. Synthetic preservatives and harmful pesticides are never allowed.
“I want to thank those that did support us over the years and ask them to come support us in Hudson,” Larson said. “It’s imperative that small businesses get the support, or little gems like this are going to disappear. Wherever you have small businesses in your community, please support them.”
For more information, go to https://www.freshandnaturalfoods.com/.
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The season is fleeting, but there's still time to engage in some quintessential summertime activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.