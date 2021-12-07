Former state representative receives Citizen of the Year award

For nearly 25 years, Paul Gardner has been giving back to the community he loves, and he is now the 2021 Shoreview Citizen of the Year.
Gardner has a passion for environmental stewardship and helping protect the planet. He served on the city’s Environmental Quality Committee and was instrumental in implementing recycling at the Slice of Shoreview in 2001 and instituting a rain barrel sale for Shoreview residents.
“Metaphorically, I like to get my hands dirty recycling at the Slice of Shoreview every year,” he said. “Occasionally there’s a bag of garbage that gets thrown in the recycling, where I need to fish it out with my little grabber, and once in while I’ll have to jump in there if something is really wrong,” he said.
According to Gardner, having a rain barrel provides many benefits for the environment — and your pocketbook. Capturing rainwater helps to reduce the amount of stormwater that flows into local waterways. You can use it later for thirsty lawns and gardens.
Gardner’s interest in environmental issues started when he was in middle school in northern Virginia near Washington, D.C.
“We lived near Great Falls Park, and I started volunteering. I spent a lot of time outdoors in the woods, and that spurred my interest,” Gardner said. “I discovered that my skill was not being an activist — like an environmental lawyer – but wanting to solve a problem.”
Gardner received his Bachelor of Arts in history from Grinnell College in Iowa and his Master of Public Affairs from the University of Minnesota. He also served as the executive director of the nonprofit Recycling Association of Minnesota (RAM) to promote recycling.
From 2007 to 2010 he served in the House of Representatives in District 53A, representing parts of Shoreview, North Oaks, Lino Lakes, Blaine, and all of Lexington and Circle Pines.
“I helped pass the bill that allows people to drop off unused prescription drugs,” Gardner said. “We were trying to find ways to keep people from flushing them down the toilet, which can harm the water.”
Currently, Gardner is the administrator for the Minnesota Clean Water Council.
“The council advises how to use the Clean Water Fund, which is the money from the Clean Water and Land Legacy Amendment that was approved by the voters,” he said. “It’s ironic, because I was actually was in the Legislature when we put it on the ballot.”
Gardner and his wife Michelle have lived in Shoreview since 1997 and have two children, Megan, 23, and Ben, 20.
“In our own house, we have five rain barrels and solar panels, which actually lowered our electric bill. It shows people in our community on what is possible,” Gardner said. “You are helping the environment and the climate and saving money at the same time.”
Mayor Sandy Martin and the City Council presented the award to Gardner at the Shoreview volunteer appreciation dinner last month.
“He’s done a lot of environmental things, but it’s a variety of different things. He represented this community as an elected official, and after that he didn’t disappear into the background. He stayed involved with the things he was committed to, and he’s still serving the community,” Martin said. “All the things he’s worked on are very long-lasting, they’re not temporary, and they’re things that can really make a difference.”
In his spare time, Gardner likes to canoe with his family on Snail Lake and Rice Creek and work on his family genealogy.
“I’ve been working on my family history off and on for two decades. I’ve been able to track down quite a bit. I’ve found some good stuff, some bad stuff and some weird stuff.”
Gardner encourages others to start volunteering, because they will learn where their time and skills can make a difference.
“I like to help people figure out how to recycle, use an electric vehicle, or a rain barrel which is a way to do something concrete,” Gardner said. “I created an opportunity for people to recycle at the Slice of Shoreview and they responded by the thousands. They did the work and put stuff in the right place and took care of it. So, if you do these little things, people will respond.”
Gardner said he was surprised to be named Shoreview Citizen of the Year because there are so many other people who volunteer in the community.
“When the mayor called me, I nearly fell off my chair,” he said. “It’s nice to be recognized, but everybody else is doing something, too. It’s easy to put in some time when everybody else is volunteering as well.”
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1235.
