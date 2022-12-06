Ever since she was a little girl, Maria Fernanda Diez’s dream was to be in the arts and entertainment industry.
“I grew up falling in love with the arts through music, and that’s something I still carry today,” Diez said.
The 29-year-old former Shoreview resident was recently chosen for iHeart Radio’s NextUp, a new initiative empowering up-and-coming creators.
“NextUp gives underrepresented, diverse creators the opportunity to learn all about the world of podcasting from one of the largest global podcasting networks,” Diez said.
Diez describes her podcast, “When You’re Invisible,” as a love letter to the working class and people who are considered different or have largely been excluded in society.
“The podcast spotlights the different experiences of these invisible people — many of whom are being interviewed for the first time in their life,” she said.
Diez said she draws from her experience as a first-generation American born to Mexican immigrants, who went from living off food stamps to rising to the middle class and achieving the “American dream.”
“It’s definitely inspired by watching my parents live the American dream by coming here with less than a year’s worth of money and watching them achieve a comfortable home,” she said. “Our first house in Shoreview was so cool.”
Born in Ithaca, New York, Diez moved to Minnesota when she was 7 years old because her dad got a job as a professor at the University of Minnesota. Her parents, Francisco and Claudia, bought their first home in Shoreview when Diez was in middle school.
She recalled doing the morning announcements at Chippewa Middle School.
“Doing those announcements was so much fun with my best friend Will Howitz, who was my cameraman,” she said. “I spent my teenage years in Shoreview which was really cool; I feel really lucky to have experienced that. We had so much fun playing night games in the neighborhood and having bonfires after soccer games. These are some of my favorite memories of living in Shoreview.”
Diez started acting and singing at a young age.
“I grew up singing in the Minnesota Opera from age 10 to 18 and was in the youth program and Children’s Chorus,” she said. “I also worked with Children’s Theatre Company.”
She attended Mounds View High School but then transferred to the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists. After graduating from high school, Diez went to Columbia University to study theater.
“Thanks to the thriving art scene in the Twin Cities, I was able to get into singing and acting,” Diez said. “It started a snowball effect of growing into becoming an artist, podcaster and creator. There’s an awesome thing about having a live audience that I truly adore. There’s the element of working with a camera, where it’s so intimate, and there’s a lot of space to breathe and live as a person.”
Diez co-produced and starred in the short film, “Divr,” which came out this summer.
“It’s been doing really well,” Diez said. “We’ve been in over 20 festivals across the globe and we’ve won various awards for the short, and I won an award for my performance in the Los Angeles Short Film Festival. We’re hoping to take it to the bigger festivals like Sundance and South by Southwest.”
She said she hopes it will be featured in next summer’s Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth.
“The director of that short film is Zoey Martinson, and she is awesome,” Diez said. “She’s worked for HBO, ABC and Disney. She’s got some really big chops and (it) was an honor to work with her, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.”
Diez lives in Brooklyn, New York, and is busy directing music videos and doing fashion campaigns for smaller upcoming brands in New York.
“I’ve been very fortunate along the way and wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my parents’ support,” Diez said. “The gift of art is the ability to give people space to heal something in their lives.”
To listen to the “When You’re Invisible” podcast, go to https://bit.ly/3UjJn1A.
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
