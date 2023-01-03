Bob Weyandt, age 81, has been giving back to Shoreview for almost 50 years.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 8:19 pm
Bob Weyandt, age 81, has been giving back to Shoreview for almost 50 years.
He is the recipient of the 2022 Shoreview Citizen of the Year award.
“I don’t think I’ve done anything that impressive,” Weyandt said. “I’ve just been here all of these years and at times I got some beautiful opportunities.”
Elected to the City Council in 1973, on which he served until 1989, Weyandt was involved with many significant decisions and initiatives. These included the purchase of the land that became Shoreview Commons and shepherding major housing and population growth.
Weyandt said his proudest moment on the City Council was when he helped spearhead a group home in Shoreview called Residents Inc.
“Right after I joined the City Council, we passed a law for the construction of a facility for severely developmentally disabled people in a residential neighborhood,” he said. “That caused a lot of attention.”
Besides serving on the City Council, Weyandt has also volunteered several different organizations, including:
• Shoreview Jaycees: Regional vice president and director of local government at the state level representing Shoreview.
• Cable Commission.
• Ramsey County League of Local Governments: Served as president for one year.
• Ramsey Action Program (currently Community-Action Partnership with Ramsey and Washington Counties): Served as vice president for one year.
• Coached hockey
• Applewood Pointe: Served on the first board; helped create policies and rules and continues to help update them.
• Coordinates community meetings such as candidate forums and monthly discussions.
Weyandt graduated from Cretin High School in St. Paul. He then attended St. Johns University, the University of Minnesota and Brown Institute.
“I spent my career in IT (information technology) and worked at Carlson Companies for 28 years until I retired,” he said.
Weyandt said he loves living in Shoreview. “The community, the lakes, the parks and the convenience to the cities makes Shoreview a great place to live.”
When asked if he has any advice for someone looking to start volunteering, Weyandt said that he was inspired early on by John F. Kennedy, when he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
“I believe that we all belong to this community, and that participation, not volunteering, is absolutely necessary. If we don’t participate, we fail,” Weyandt said.
Shoreview Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
