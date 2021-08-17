Kyra Condie was not thrilled with her results, but was elated to compete in the Olympic Games, and especially as a Sport Climbing entrant. Her sport was well-received in its Olympic debut and first world-wide exposure.
The 2014 Mounds View graduate got considerable individual exposure herself, too, as her personal story — overcoming a significant back surgery to correct severe scoliosis at age 13 to become an Olympian — made her a popular interview subject.
Condie finished 11th overall among 20 entrants, in Tokyo, after three events, Aug. 4-6. Her best event was the first one held, Speed, in which she placed seventh. She then placed 11th in both Bouldering and Lead.
But she didn’t lose sight of the big picture. “I am, and forever will be, an Olympian,” Condie articulated, in an Instagram post, after expressing regret that she didn’t place higher. To the Star-Tribune, she reflected, “Qualifying here, and now finally being here after a two-year wait, it has been honestly dreamlike. I felt psyched and excited and just happy to represent my sport and show what it's all about.''
Just prior to competing, Condie, 25, described Sport Climbing as a perfect fit with the Olympics motto, which is “Faster, Higher, Stronger,” in a Star-Tribune interview. In Lead, she pointed out, the object is to go as high as you can; in Speed, it’s a sprint to the top; and in Bouldering, it’s largely about strength.
USA Today featured Condie’s story on Aug. 3. Condie told the national daily that she has “general achi-ness” in her back, and she relies on a heating pad every night, but she’s “pretty tenacious” and deals with it. Her mother Cathy recalled when she saw the spine curvature on the X-ray. "I rarely cry, but I did when I saw that, when I saw her X-ray.”
People Magazine engaged Condie to provide a series of first-person videos on PEOPLE’S Instagram Story. The video diary’s first-day clips showed their arrival at Athletes Village loaded down with luggage, then piling up their plates in the first trip to the dining hall — “I decided to sample everything because I couldn't make any decisions” — and her going through their Team USA Swag with teammate Brooke Raboutou.
Here’s how it went for Condie, who was among 17 Minnesotans in the Olympics, the most ever for a summer Games.
In Speed, climbers rush up a 49-foot wall against the clock, two at a time. She beat her opponent and was clocked in personal bests of 8.12 and 8.08 seconds. “I was really happy with how speed went,” she said.
In Bouldering, they try to reach the top of four difficult routes, with a time limit of five minutes. She did well on the first attempt but didn’t reach the top in the next three. And that’s usually her best event. She commented, on Instagram, that due to her spinal fusion “it’s a reality that I sometimes have to have luck on my side, with the route-setting, (and) today wasn’t that day.”
In Lead, climbers attempt to scale a long, difficult route. She slipped halfway up. In humid, 91-degree conditions, she went to grab a sloping hold, not realizing another smaller hold was inside, and lost her grip, ending her day.
Condie was not alone in assessing Sport Climbing as an Olympic-worthy sport.
A review by Sports Illustrated, for instance, headlined that Sport Climbing was “frantically thrilling,” and the writer, Mitch Goldich, concluded his article with: “So I gave sport climbing a chance, and it turned out I was very entertained. I got to see clearly athletic people perform clearly impressive maneuvers. And even if I don’t watch this sport again for three more years, I’ll be happy to see it on my screen again next time. For most of the world, that’s pretty much what the Olympics are all about.”
Sport Climbing’s first Olympic medalists were, for the men, Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain (gold), Nathaniel Coleman of the USA (silver) and Jakob Schubert of Austria (bronze); and for the women, Janja Garnbret of Slovenia (gold), Mino Nanoka of Japan (silver) and Aklyo Noguchi of Japan (bronze), with Rabotou leading the USA women, in fifth place.
Bruce Strand is a sports contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
