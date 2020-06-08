When Allie Tempelis, owner of Lexington Floral, learned of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, she committed herself to do whatever she—and her store—could to help.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white, now-fired Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was on the ground handcuffed. Floyd had been taken into custody after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis. His death was captured on a video that has since spread worldwide, sparking both national and international protests against racism and police brutality.
Meanwhile, 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the intersection in south Minneapolis where Floyd was killed, has become a makeshift memorial to him. It is now home to a mural bearing Floyd's likeness, where signs, cards and flowers have been placed in memory of Floyd and other victims of police brutality.
Tempelis said Floyd's death struck a chord with her and other Lexington Floral employees.
“I felt called to action last week, as I'm sure many did, after witnessing such injustices happening to George Floyd and the community of color,” she said. “We heard that many in Minneapolis were left without grocery stores or transportation after the ensuing riots, so we set up an impromptu food drive on Friday (May 29), only getting the word out on our Facebook page.”
Within five hours, Tempelis said, “we filled an empty 15-passenger van to absolute capacity,” and brought shelf-stable food, along with ready-to-eat food and beverages, to neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The next day, Tempelis learned that flowers at the Floyd memorial on 38th and Chicago had been trampled overnight. Right away, she sprang to action, packing up every single flower in the store to hand out for free.
“We immediately put all of our blooming stems into buckets and headed down,” Tempelis said. “Dozens of people were able to lay a stem on (George Floyd's) memorial to pay their respects.”
The owners of Covet Consign, a consignment store across the street from Cup Foods, later reached out to Lexington Floral asking if the store would continue to provide flowers at the memorial and make floral arrangements, to which Tempelis readily agreed.
“Thanks to the contributions of several wholesalers, we were able to deliver almost 50 buckets over three days,” Tempelis said. That equated to nearly $10,000 worth of flowers, which Covet Consign's owners passed out throughout the week. Floral arrangements made by Lexington Floral also decorated a stage at the memorial site. “Covet happened to have three large vases in their boarded-up store, and we were able to create three arrangements in just 20 minutes,” said Tempelis.
But the store's outreach didn't stop there. While in south Minneapolis, Tempelis talked with community organizers about the needs the protests and riots had laid bare. “They said they overwhelmingly (needed) hygiene products and household (supplies),” she said. “Since our food drive ended up being so successful, we decided to hold a similar drive for these products.
This time, Lexington Floral filled up four vehicles of donations, which were dropped off at Sanctuary Church in north Minneapolis. Tempelis praised Shoreview residents for their generosity and support. “Our community is so incredible,” she said.
Not everyone was so supportive, though, according to Tempelis. “For the last couple hours of our drive, several trucks drove around our store yelling profanities, slowly rolled through our lot, or even parked in our lot as an attempt to intimidate us. “After talking with the local sheriff, it was decided that the best decision was to board up all the windows at the shop. My husband and an extremely generous group of friends and acquaintances helped us board up the shop in only two hours.”
Those boards are still up and are now painted with what Tempelis called “beauty and messages of hope.” Lexington Floral is also offering “Strength, Peace and Power” bouquets of purple orchids. According to the store's website, “the orchid is a symbol of strength in difficult circumstances. Purple represents power and peace. The clustered design represents solidarity.”
All of the proceeds from sales of the bouquets will be donated to one of the following organizations, chosen by the buyer: the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; Campaign Zero, a police reform campaign; Fair Fight, which addresses voter suppression; or Reclaim the Block, a Minneapolis-based coalition advocating for alternatives to policing.
