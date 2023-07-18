Flaherty’s Bowl gets an upgrade just in time for summer

If you are traveling along Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills, you most likely will drive by America’s oldest family-operated bowling alley. One can’t help but notice the yellow construction tape and orange cones surrounding what used to be the patio and outdoor space.
The construction going on at Flaherty’s Bowl is for a new outdoor space that will hopefully bring new life to the business just in time for the summer months. Fourth-generation owner Adam Flaherty said that the old patio “wasn’t very big and kind of ugly” and they are planning to give it a makeover.
