Press Publications recently interviewed Shoreview resident Wes Erwin about his second picture book, “Fire and Ashes: A Boy and an African Proverb.” The book is described as both entertaining and educational. The goal is to help children to learn coping skills. Although it is about a refugee boy, most children can relate to being anxious about something. Erwin wrote it with a Somali American friend and colleague.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself.
A: I am the author of two picture books, “Fire and Ashes: A Boy and an African Proverb” (co-author Ahmed Hassan) and “Boundary Waters ABC.” I write picture books and middle-grade novels. From 1997 to 2009 I worked as a professor at Minnesota State University-Moorhead. I resigned in 2009 to become a stay-at-home dad when my kids were preschoolers. It was during that time that I began writing “Boundary Waters ABC” as a creative and intellectual outlet. Now, my sons are both attending Irondale High School. In my spare time I enjoy going to the Boundary Waters with my wife and sons. I am also Scoutmaster of Troop 416 in Shoreview. I have been a resident of Shoreview for 13 years.
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
A: I have a degree in counseling and a longstanding interest in refugees. A few years ago, I was doing some counseling work for Ahmed Hassan, who is the co-author of “Fire and Ashes,” and he mentioned that he wanted to help Somali children learn African proverbs. He knew I was writing children’s books, so we sat down and created “Fire and Ashes.” Ahmed is also a counselor and he is Somali, originally from Djibouti.
Q: Provide a brief overview of the book.
A: Warfa, a refugee from Somalia, struggles to adapt to his new school. Haunted by traumatic memories, he turns to his grandmother and her sage African proverb. Will Warfa overcome the anxiety from the terrible images seared into his memory and meet his new challenges?
The illustrations for “Fire and Ashes” are wonderful. The illustrator for all the books in this series is Meryl Treatner. One fun fact is that she uses live models in the process of creating the illustrations.
Q: What do you hope readers will gain from “Fire and Ashes: A Boy and an African Proverb?”
A: I hope that readers will gain insight into the experience of a boy who is a refugee. Readers can also learn a proverb and a breathing exercise that can help them cope with anxiety. This book can help readers have empathy for people who may have had difficult or traumatic experiences in their lives.
Q: Who are your favorite authors?
A: That is a hard question! We are fortunate to have so many great children’s authors in MinnesotA: Kate DiCamillo, David LaRochelle, Mike Wohnoutka and Laura Purdie Salas, just to mention a few.
Q: Is this your first book?
A: “Fire and Ashes” is my second published book. My first book is “Boundary Waters ABC,” published in 2014 by AdventureKeen.
Q: Do you have any plans for future works?
A: Yes, “Fire and Ashes” is the first book in our “Proverb series” of books. Our second book in the series is called “Watch Where You Step and You Won’t Get Poked by a Thorn: A Boy and an African Proverb.” This book is planned for 2023 publication. Ahmed and I are currently working on a third book in the series. I also have a book called “Turtle Tug of War: A Boundary Waters Counting Book” that is awaiting publication. In addition, I am working on several other picture books and middle-grade novels.
Q: Anything else you would like to add?
A: I enjoy reading my books at schools, libraries and community events. If anyone wants to learn more about me or my books, they can check out my website: weserwin.com or call me at 651-728-0248.
