‘Fire and Ashes: A Boy and an African Proverb’

Press Publications recently interviewed Shoreview resident Wes Erwin about his second picture book, “Fire and Ashes: A Boy and an African Proverb.” The book is described as both entertaining and educational. The goal is to help children to learn coping skills. Although it is about a refugee boy, most children can relate to being anxious about something. Erwin wrote it with a Somali American friend and colleague.

