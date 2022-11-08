Fentanyl test strips are a harm-reduction tool to prevent a drug overdose and are legal to possess, carry and distribute in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is used medically to treat severe pain. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is driving an increase in drug overdose deaths, both nationally and in Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.