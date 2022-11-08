Fentanyl test strips are a harm-reduction tool to prevent a drug overdose and are legal to possess, carry and distribute in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is used medically to treat severe pain. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is driving an increase in drug overdose deaths, both nationally and in Minnesota.
Overdose deaths in Minnesota involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, increased by 81% — 298 to 539 deaths — from 2019 to 2020.
Ramsey County Public Health has a syringe-exchange program at Clinic 555, located at 555 Cedar St. in St. Paul, where individuals can get free fentanyl strips.
“I really believe these test strips are saving lives,” said Jessie Saavedra, opioid prevention coordinator for Ramsey County Public Health. “People are taking time and slowing down by checking their drugs and are not in a rush to do them.”
Saavedra started working in the syringe exchange program at Clinic 555 in 2018.
“At that time we were giving them out, but very scarcely,” he said, “mainly because we weren’t seeing fentanyl in the streets as much as we started to see in 2019 and 2020.”
According to Saavedra, in 2021 more people were asking for fentanyl test strips at Clinic 555 because they knew fentanyl was beginning to show up in more of the drugs they were using.
“Most of the drugs that are being sold on the street are laced with fentanyl and, unfortunately, when they are using the drugs, they are getting used to the fentanyl,” Saavedra said. “That’s what’s so scary about this, and that’s why having these fentanyl test strips as a harm-reduction tool is helpful. It’s not the answer, of course, but it’s just another tool.”
Saavedra noted that xylazine, a drug used as a horse or cattle tranquilizer, is becoming more common.
“It’s not as prevalent here in Minnesota as it is in Chicago or Pennsylvania, but it is here,” Saavedra said. “If you’re using fentanyl cut with xylazine, it makes the fentanyl last longer. It’s a totally different kind of high and it makes you pass out. And the worst part is that Narcan (overdose reversal medication) is not effective on xylazine.”
He continued, “The particles are so small in fentanyl and xylazine that it doesn’t take much to overdose on.”
Saavedra said he estimates that Clinic 555 distributes approximately four to five packs per day. “If you see 30 people, probably 90% of those individuals are going to take the test strips.”
Fentanyl test strips detect the presence in both opioids and nonopioids, but may not detect all fentanyl. Their accuracy is dependent on how people use the test strip.
“They are not as accurate as they could be, but they are if you use them right,” Saavedra said. “For example, if someone is using a baggie to put their dope in and they’re only testing the right side of the baggie, the fentanyl could be on the left side of the baggie.”
According to Saavedra, fentanyl test strips are being developed to be more accurate. “Hopefully, when that new technology comes out, it’s the same cost or cheaper, and we can get those out to individuals just like we’re doing now,” he said.
“If we could give out magic pills to get everybody to stop using, that would be ideal,” Saavedra said. “Access to treatment and access to care is the number one thing that is the best tool for anybody.”
The 555 Clinic is open from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Free fentanyl test strips can also be accessed from one of the providers listed below:
Laura Perkins, public information manager for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said Washington County does not distribute free fentanyl test strips at this time.
