February is Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Shoreview Press reached out to Andre Barnes, who teaches African American History at Irondale High School within Mounds View Public Schools.

Q: What is one part of Black history or who is one person you wish more people knew about? Can you tell us a little bit about what you know?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.