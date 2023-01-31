February is Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Shoreview Press reached out to Andre Barnes, who teaches African American History at Irondale High School within Mounds View Public Schools.
Q: What is one part of Black history or who is one person you wish more people knew about? Can you tell us a little bit about what you know?
A: I wish people had a deeper grasp of the politics surrounding Malcolm X’s ideals. He’s a figure that illustrates one key factor of African-American history, and that is that class supersedes race because race is created by conditions fueled by class differences. We’re all average, working-class people in this together!
Q: What are some elements of Black history that are special in your life, and why?
A: For me, the most instrumental part of Black history has to be in the music. Personally (as someone with few living family members), these are one of the only cultural links to my past I have.
My favorite is the trio of albums by Philadelphia soul trio The O’Jays. Between 1973 and 1976, they released a series of albums relating to the Black experience of the 20th century transitioning out of the Jim Crow era into the hopeful 1970s. The albums are respectively titled “Ship Ahoy” (an album depicting the hardships of Chattel Slavery), “Survival” (an album illustrating the economic inequalities of President Johnson’s Great Society in the 1970s) and “Family Reunion” (an album discussing the interpersonal struggles of Black culture in the 1970s).
Q: How do you plan to celebrate Black History Month 2023? Is there anything you’re looking forward to?
A: I plan to expose my students to a key African American figure every day during the month along with facilitating the construction of a Reconstruction Museum to tie in with putting the spotlight on Black history all February long!
Q: What do you recommend community members do this year to enjoy and engage in Black History Month?
A: Take time to acknowledge all of the contributions that happened to me and continue to be made to our great country by African American figures throughout our history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.