Fall: Celebrate the season by visiting area apple orchards

The mornings have a crispness in the air that signals the fall season is upon us. What better way to celebrate the new season than visiting some local apple orchards?
There are several in the area that offer different varieties of apples, produce and other goods, as well as entertainment.
Pine Tree Apple Orchard
Pine Tree Apple Orchard is located near Pine Tree Lake in Dellwood. The first apple trees were planted in 1904. Art and Dickey Jacobson purchased the orchard in 1958. The orchard is located at 450 Apple Orchard Road.
The large orchard spans more than 300 acres. In 1963, the Jacobsons purchased an additional orchard in Preston. The orchard is currently growing 25 varieties of apples. A full list can be found on the website at pinetreeappleorchard.com.
Apple season, which starts in mid August, lasts all the way through March.
Starting in September, Pine Tree Apple Orchard offers a variety of entertainment, including pony rides, wagon rides, a corn maze and pick-your-own pumpkins. In addition to apples, there are bakery products, fresh cider, gifts and more on offer.
The salesroom building is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Outdoor activities have different hours. See pinetreeappleorchard.com for more information.
Applecrest Orchards
Applecrest Orchards is located at 7306 24th Ave. N. in Hugo, right on the border of Lino Lakes. It has been around since 1985 and had a few different owners. Current owners Chris and Shelli Ellis purchased the orchard in November 2019. The 10 1/2-acre property boasts about 1,400 trees surrounding an 1884 farmhouse.
Starting in August, the orchard is open from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends, or by appointment. Food trucks are often on site every weekend during the fall season.
Apples and some other goods and produce from Applecrest Orchards are also sold at area farmers markets. For more information, visit www.applecrestorchards.com.
Aamondt’s Apple Farm
Aamodt’s Apple Farm is located at 6428 Manning Ave. N. in Stillwater. Founded by Thor and Lucille Aamodt, it has been family owned since 1948. The orchard is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Aamodt’s does offer pick-your-own apples for in-season apples. They also have a large barn where visitors may purchase homemade goods as well as gifts.
Traditionally, Aamdot’s has offered a variety of fun outdoor family activities, but some activities may be on hold due to COVID-19. It’s best to check the website, aadmodtsapplefarm.com, before your visit.
Aamodt’s Apple Farm also offers its very own Thor’s Hard Cider, named after its founder. The alcoholic beverage is made from fresh-pressed, full-strength, locally grown apples with no preservatives. The whole process happens at the orchard and the apples are all grown, harvested, pressed and brewed at Aamodt’s Apple Farm.
The drink is available for purchase by the glass or bottle in several different varieties. It is also sold at The Velveteen, Cozzie’s Tavern and Grill, Mad Capper and Whitey’s Bar.
Aamodt’s is located next to Saint Croix Vineyards, so orchard guests may also stroll through the vineyards and enjoy wine tasting.
Sunnybrook Apple Orchard
Sunnybrook Apple Orchard is a newer orchard founded in 2016. Orchard proprietors harvested their first crop of apples in 2018 and the orchard has plans to expand over time. It is located at 9085 Jeffrey Boulevard North in Stillwater.
The orchard is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Honeycrsip, SweeTango and Zestar apples are currently in stock.
It's best to visit the website at sunnybrookappleorchard.com before visiting to see which varieties are in stock.
The orchard also offers pumpkins, squash and gourds. Guests also have the option to order online for pick up at the orcahrd. Visit the website to find out more.
Victoria Valley Orchard
Victoria Valley Orchard is located at 4304 Victoria Street N. in Shoreview. It has been serving the Twin Cities area with fresh, local produce since 1966, when it was opened by Don and Molly Papenheim.
The orchard offers 21 varieties of apples, as well as unpasteurized honey, pumpkins, frozen apple pies and frozen apple crisps.
While the orchard does not offer pick-your-own apples, guests are invited to walk through the rows and rows of apple trees.
The orchard is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. More information can be found at victoriavalleyorchard.com.
Apple Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 3 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt 3 Tgranulated sugar
1/4 tsp nutmeg 1/3 tsp baking soda
1 egg 3 T butter, melted
1/4 tsp vanilla 1 cup milk
1 cup apples, peeled and grated
Directions:
1. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and nutmeg in mixing bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, mix baking soda, egg, butter, vanilla, and milk.
3. Combine both mixtures stirring only until blended. Fold in grated apple.
4. Bake on hot, lightly greased griddle.
5. When batter is full of holes, turn to brown on other side. Turn pancakes only once while cooking.
The recipe makes seven 8-inch pancakes.
Recipe from pinetreeappleorchard.com
Apple Recipes
Pink Applesauce
Ingredients:
1 1/4 pounds red apples (about four Honeycrisp, Haralson or Regent) unpeeled, cored and quartered
2 T water
1 tsp fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Place apples, water and lemon juice in saucepan. Cover, and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until apples are soft (about 15 to 20 minutes). Pass apple mixture through a food mill fitted with a medium disk. Applesauce will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to one week.
A food mill separates the apples from their peels but allows the rosy color of the skins to remain.
Recipe from applecrestfarms.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.