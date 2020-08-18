The property at 910 County Road E will soon become an affordable rental home as a part of Shoreview’s ongoing effort to expand affordable housing options throughout the city.
Last fall, the city bought the property from its previous owners with long-term plans of incorporating it into nearby Bobby Thiesen Park. However, those park expansion plans are on hold until the city can acquire two additional adjacent properties. In the interim, city officials are working with the Community Action Partnership of Ramsey and Washington County (CAPRW) to renovate the house and turn it into an affordable rental.
At the City Council’s Aug. 3 meeting, council members unanimously approved a five-year lease agreement with CAPRW. Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director Tom Simonson said the lease will enable the property to be used as an affordable home managed by CAPRW and owned by the city.
“The city will be on the line for any more significant structural improvements that are necessary over the duration of the lease. But CAPRW would manage the minor day-to-day landlord repairs to the home, the maintenance of the property … and the taxes and any other charges to the property,” Simonson explained. “This is a rather unique agreement for CAPRW in that they typically will own the homes that they manage for affordable housing, but because of the city’s intention of using this for other purposes in the future, we will retain ownership.”
The monthly rent will be set by CAPRW based on a qualifying family’s income but will not exceed the rates set for 80% of the area median income, which was $75,500 for a family of four in 2019, according to the Metropolitan Council.
Renovation work has already begun and is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.
“We are hopeful that a family would be able to rent and move into the home sometime in mid-to-late September,” Simonson said.
The County Road E property is one of several affordable housing initiatives that the city has recently undertaken. Earlier this summer, the City Council approved the purchase of a tax-forfeited home at 5931 N. Lexington, also with plans to turn it into an affordable rental managed by CAPRW.
Because the home went into tax forfeiture, the city was able to purchase it for only 25% of its approximate market value of $265,000 if it is used as an affordable residence for seven years. A $110,000 Community Development Block Grant from Ramsey County will cover the purchase of the home and some renovations.
Shoreview is also working with Rondo Community Land Trust (Rondo CLT), a St. Paul-based nonprofit focused on affordable housing, on a potential land trust housing project. The project would bring seven owner-occupied affordable townhomes to a vacant wooded lot near the corner of County Road J and Hodgson Road. It would be one of only a handful of Rondo CLT housing projects in the Ramsey County suburbs; two of its homes are in Maplewood, and the rest are in St. Paul.
Elizabeth Callen can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
