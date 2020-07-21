With the help of donors consisting of parents, alumni and StarLab fans, the elementary school children of Mounds View Public Schools will experience a new StarLab going forward.
“We are grateful for the Mounds View Schools Education Foundation’s extraordinary commitment to our students and staff through their investment in a new StarLab, “ said Chris Lennox, Superintendent of Mounds View Public Schools. The StarLab, currently utilized by the six elementary schools in the District, is three decades old and has significant limitations given its age and technological deficiencies. “The new StarLab will benefit generations of Mounds View students as they are provided an immersive, interactive and lasting learning experience.”
A great big thank you to the leadership of Bel Air PTA, Island Lake PTA, Pinewood PTA, Sunnyside PTA, Turtle Lake PTA and Valentine Hills PTO; and Voya Foundation for their commitment to the StarLab campaign. Their early support of the project helped provide important momentum to the campaign.
“We value our continued partnership with the MVSEF,” explained Lennox, “and appreciate all they do to enhance opportunities for the students in our schools.”
“We are very appreciative of the outpouring of support we have received,” said Erin Stalsberg, StarLab Campaign Co-Chair. “From the start of this campaign there was a great deal of excitement about StarLab, and amid these unprecedented times, our community came together in more ways than one.”
Save the Date for Rock the School House 2020
The 2020 installment of Rock the School House, the foundation’s flagship fundraising event, is slated for Nov. 14. The Board of Directors approved a recommendation to pivot from an in-person event to a virtual event. Stay connected to MVSEF for more details as they develop.
About MVSEF
The Mounds View Schools Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works in partnership with district leadership to fund priorities that impact students throughout the Mounds View School District. To learn more about our efforts or to make a contribution, visit our website at mvsef.org.
