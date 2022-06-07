“Every weekend, about 54 million Americans mow their lawns, amounting to approximately 800 million gallons of gas per year,” said American Lung Association Director Lisa Thurstin, a member of the Minnesota Clean Cities Coalition. “At least 17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled annually just filling these lawn mowers.”
Thurstin gave a Zoom presentation about how electric lawn equipment improves air quality at the final Shoreview Environmental Quality Committee speaker series, held May 18.
“According to the most recent study conducted by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), gasoline-powered garden and lawn equipment emit significant amounts of pollutants,” Thurstin said. “Over the course of one year, approximately 26.7 million tons of pollutants were emitted by gasoline powered garden and lawn equipment. These are very large numbers, and they’re especially important considering that the source of emission is in such close proximity to the equipment operator.”
These pollutants are:
• Carbon monoxide
• Nitrogen oxides
• Particulate matter
• Carbon dioxide
• Volatile organic compounds
“The particulate matter produced by gasoline-powered equipment has a range of sizes, and the really small particle matter is the most of concern,” said Thurstin, “specifically, the particles that are smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. This matter is called PM2.5, and can fit across the width of a human hair.”
She continued, “These are small enough to get deep into your lungs and cause problems with respiratory and cardiovascular systems.”
According to Thurstin, short-term exposure to fine particles can cause a variety of health problems. Over time, breathing fine particles in the air increases the chance of getting COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular disease and lung cancer.
“Using an electric lawnmower is a great way to reduce the pollution that you generate and expose yourself to,” said Thurstin.
People can choose corded or cordless lawn equipment.
Choose a corded mower if you:
• Want an affordable mower ($100 to $200).
• Want a lighter mower.
• Have accessible outside outlets.
• Don't mind dealing with the cord.
Choose a battery mower if you:
• Don't want to deal with the cord.
• Are looking for a self-propelled mower.
• Want to use the same batteries with other yard equipment.
Thurstin said other equipment using the same batteries include trimmers, leaf blowers, chain saws, snowblowers and hand tools.
Paul Gardner, of Shoreview, asked if there is a “cash for clunkers” program for lawn mowers.
“It has been discussed with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), and they did have some rebates for changing out the equipment a few years ago,” Thurstin said. “I don't think there's anything active at this point in time.”
Paige Ahlberg, from the Shoreview Environmental Quality Committee, asked whether Thurstin is working with landscaping companies regarding electric lawn equipment.
“We attend the Northern Green Expo, which is all landscape equipment, and present this information to them,” Thurstin said. “We've seen several cities starting to utilize them more.”
According to Thurstin, carbon emissions are getting cleaner.
“Carbon emissions are coming down so fast, and that means our equipment is producing much less and our footprint is much cleaner every day,” she said. “Emissions from mobile sources, the vehicles and equipment we use almost every day are the largest pollutants in Minnesota. That’s why we focus our efforts on fuels and technologies in our program.”
For a list of electric lawn equipment go to www.electriclawninfo.org. People can also buy used electric lawn equipment on Facebook Marketplace.
