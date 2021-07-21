Dr. Jen Wilson and Dr. Jenny Loeck are this year’s Slice of Shoreview parade grand marshals. The parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Island Lake Park.
Wilson will be starting her third year as principal of Emmet D. Williams (EDW) Elementary School in Shoreview. It will be her sixth year as an administrator in Roseville Area Schools. She has also worked in the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District as an elementary principal and taught special education in Minneapolis Public Schools and in Bettendorf, Iowa. Overall, she has spent 17 years in education and finds the most rewarding part to be developing relationships with students, participating in spirit days and working with staff who are having a positive impact on students daily. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in educational psychology and is a huge Gopher fan (she holds football season tickets). She also frequents many Gopher basketball games and gymnastics meets. Jen’s son will be a first grader at EDW in the fall, and she also has a daughter in middle school. She’s been married for 17 years and loves to camp and play sports, and is always up for a game with her family and friends.
Loeck began her tenure as superintendent of Roseville Area Schools (RAS) on July 1. Loeck has been with RAS since 1997, where she has served as a high school teacher and coach, activities director, principal and assistant superintendent. Loeck understands that strong schools equal strong communities and she looks forward to building upon existing partnerships. She and her partner live in the community on Lake Owasso, and their first grader will attend EDW in the fall.
