Edgetown Acres street reconstruction ‘will be tremendous improvement’

SHOREVIEW — Proposed improvements to the Edgetown Acres neighborhood could come with a price tag of $3.9 million.
The Edgetown Acres neighborhood includes the areas of Aldine Street, Hillview Road and Lois Drive.
Shoreview City Engineer Tom Wesolowski gave a brief presentation of the project at the March 1 Shoreview City Council meeting. He said the current roadway conditions in the area are below average with cracks, poor drainage and patches requiring reconstruction.
Pending approval of plans and specifications, construction would start in May (depending on the weather) and end sometime in September or October, Wesolowski said. The total estimated cost for the project is $3,859,000.
Shoreview resident Janine Nelson spoke up during the public hearing and asked three questions.
1. How long will we have access to the street of our homes?
2. Are trees going to be removed?
3. Will the city take out the mailboxes and put them back?
Wesolowski responded. “Typically, you would be able to access your driveway throughout the day. There may be construction in some of the areas. What's nice is you have other roadways that were reconstructed last year that you could drive through,” Wesolowski said. “When the curb and gutter is put down, it takes five to seven days to
harden, so residents will have to park on a side street in front of their homes.”
Tree removal will be necessary if the tree is right over the sanitary sewer line or close to it. “When we get the plans and specifications, we'll go out and start marking trees so people will know which trees need to be removed,” he said.
Wesolowski noted that mailboxes will need to be removed when the project begins, and it is the responsibility of the residents to store the mailbox. Temporary mailboxes will be set up during the duration of the project. The location of the temporary mailboxes is determined by the post office.
At the end of the project, residents will get a notice to retrieve the mailbox they want the contractor to install.
“I can't promise you this isn't going to be inconvenient, because we've lived through too many street projects in the city,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “But I will tell you that our staff will send a message to the contractors and we have pretty good luck with really trying to meet the needs of the neighborhoods that are affected by these projects. Once it's done, it's a tremendous improvement.”
Following the public hearing, the council unanimously authorized the preparation of plans and specifications to move forward with the reconstruction of Edgetown Acres. Martin expressed her appreciation for the many years of hard work put into street reconstruction projects.
“There is something to be said here. This is the last bit of street in the city of Shoreview that is being brought up to current standards,” she said. “It took 35 years, and I'm amazed we're there.”
For more information on the Edgetown Acres reconstruction project, visit the city's website at shoreviewmn.gov/services/street-projects/edgetown-acres-reconstruction-phase-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.