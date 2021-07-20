Mark Downey, who coached a state champion and four other state entrants in Mounds View baseball and is regarded as a solid influence on athletes, has stepped down after 12 seasons.
“With children and grandchildren living out of state, I want to spend significant time with them,” Downey said, in a written statement to parents and friends of Mustang baseball. “Late this fall, I will move to Texas, with plans to spend summers at my cabin in Minnesota.”
Downey said he will continue to work with the Sandlot program, the VFW team and the Diamond Club. He will also continue to serve on the board of directors of the state baseball coaches association.
“I was welcomed and supported by everyone in the baseball community when I got here, and now I feel like I’m part of it forever,” said Downey.
His record at Mounds View was 170-103 with five state tournament teams, the state championship in 2014, two consolation titles (for fifth place), and one conference crown. He coached the Mustangs from 2007-10 and 2014-21.
Jim Galvin, activities director, had high praise for Downey as a coach and mentor.
“We are very thankful to have had Mark at Mounds View High School and want to celebrate such a wonderful career,” said Galvin. “He has been the most influential leader and best mentor of young people I have been around in my 30 years at MVHS.”
Downey was always supremely prepared, handled tedious tasks himself rather than delegating them, and was typically the first guy there and last to leave for every task, Galvin said.
“He was a visionary who set the bar high, inspired his players to reach that bar and made them believe they could.”
Downey was also an excellent communicator in providing extensive reports to the media and other interested persons after each game, via emails.
His college sport at Wisconsin-Eau Claire was swimming, not baseball.
“I loved baseball as a young kid, just like many kids. I got into swimming and also loved that,” said the Edina native. “When my son started playing baseball, I coached his teams. That rekindled my love of baseball and of coaching, and I decided to pursue coaching seriously.”
Downey, whose profession is the technology field, started coaching as an assistant at St. Olaf College in 2002. He returned to that position in the three years between his stints with MVHS.
In his farewell letter, Downey praised Shoreview Area Youth Baseball and the Tri-City Red Legion program as exceptional groups to work with. He added that club team baseball has “exploded” in recent years, providing more opportunities for players, and he appreciated developing relationships with them as well.
Downey also expressed his gratitude to the various Mustang assistants and youth coaches in the community for helping to create “a purpose-driven and meaningful baseball experience for the players.”
