The Shoreview Community Foundation (SCF) announces its 2021 grant recipients. The choice of recipients reflects a variety of partnerships and responses to community needs:
•The Ramsey County Library & Shoreview Bikeways & Trails Commission will partner to provide four bike repair stations throughout Shoreview as well as pertinent videos and safety clinics.
•The Shoreview Historical Society will update, print and distribute an historical booklet with self-guided tour.
•Midwest Special Services will continue its Adaptive Beekeeping Program, offer classes and partner with local groups.
•Mounds View Schools will offer EmpowerU, a personalized, social-emotional learning program, to high school students.
•Northeast Youth and Family Services will purchase laptop computers to support its mental health programs.
In partnership with the city of Shoreview, the SCF has adopted a signature project to enhance the Shoreview Commons. The Friendship Garden will include bronze sculptures, benches and pavers. The SCF is supporting this project with a grant and a fundraiser, which will provide community members the opportunity to purchase engraved pavers and benches.
For information on how to apply for a 2022 grant, visit shoreviewcommunityfoundation.org.
— From press release
