All three DFL incumbent candidates in Minnesota's 42nd district will return to the state Legislature after their successful reelection bids last week.
Senator Jason Isaacson received 29,637 votes (58.7%) while his Republican challenger, Ben Schwanke, received 20,764 (41.1%). Isaacson, of Shoreview, was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2016 after four years in the Minnesota House. He will serve another four-year term, from January 2021 to January 2025.
During the last Legislative session Isaacson served on the Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Policy Committee; the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee; the Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee; and the Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee. Isaacson is an instructor at Century College, where he teaches classes in communication.
Representative Kelly Moller, of Shoreview, also handily won her reelection bid. Moller received 14,978 votes, 60.7% of the total votes cast for State Representative District 42A. Republican Candy Sina received 9,657, or 39.2%.
This will be Moller's second term in the state Legislature; she was first elected in 2018 and served as the vice chair of the Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Division Committee, as well as on the Education Policy Committee, and Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Division. Moller is an assistant attorney with Hennepin County. She will serve a second two-year term, from January 2021 to January 2023.
In District 42B, Jamie Becker-Finn, of Roseville, received 15,945 votes (62%) compared to 9,745 (37.9%) for Republican Sue Finney. Becker-Finn was first elected to the Legislature in 2016. Her upcoming term, from January 2021 to January 2023, will be her fourth.
During the previous Legislative session, Becker-Finn served as vice chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy Committee, as well as the Environment and Natural Resources Finance Division; the Rules and Legislative Administration Commitee; the Select Committee on Racial Justice; the Taxes Committee; and the Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Division. Like Moller, she is an assistant attorney with Hennepin County, where she has primarily worked on domestic violence cases.
DFL members are projected to maintain control of the Minnesota House of Representatives, while Republicans are expected to hold onto their their majority in the Minnesota Senate. As of press time, finalized votes hat will determine which party will be the majority in each chamber were still trickling in. Heading into Election Day, Minnesota was the sole state with a divided Legislature, and though some key races had yet to be called as of press time, it is likely that the state's legislative branch will remain split.
