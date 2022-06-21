MOUNDS VIEW — Mounds View resident Edward Aylward was elected to the position of program quality director for District 106 Toastmasters. Aylward has served in various district leadership roles. He has been recognized with Toastmaster of the Year and Area Director of the Year awards. He has also earned his Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) award, which represents the highest level of educational achievement in Toastmasters.
"District 106 builds new clubs while supporting all clubs in achieving excellence,” said Aylward. “I will energetically support a team focused on that mission with the goal of assuring a positive member experience in all our clubs. I have a demonstrated record of service and will continue to serve with a focus on excellence for every District 106 Toastmasters member.”
Retired from Land O’Lakes in 2019, Aylward is looking forward to serving Toastmasters District 106.
"It is fun to identify future leaders and help them to succeed in assuring a high-quality member experience in very diverse club environments,” he said. “I respect all Toastmasters members in District 106 and will delight in listening to them and providing leadership to them."
Aylward is a member of four Toastmasters clubs — Four Seasons, Contest Mastery, North Side Toastmasters and Saturday Morning Live.
— Contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.