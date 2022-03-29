If you are concerned about having too much debt, University of Minnesota Extension suggests you determine your debt-to-income ratio (DTI).
It compares the amount of money you pay toward meeting your debt commitments and the amount of money you earn in take-home pay. By calculating this ratio, you can determine how much debt you can safely handle.
Calculating your DTI ratio simply starts with a list of monthly debt payments — only the payments made to repay a lender for money you’ve borrowed. Your monthly expenses — groceries and rent — aren’t part of the DTI. Nor is your home mortgage.
Credit card debt, auto loans, student loans, medical bills and others that require a monthly payment should be on your list.
Add up that debt and calculate your net income. Next, divide the total amount of debt payments per month by the monthly net income. You likely will get an answer that is less than one, perhaps 0.35 or 0.23. You multiply that by 100 and that determines the percentage of take-home pay is used for your monthly debt payments.
Financial experts suggest a DTI ratio of 14% would be favorable. Other sources say you might be able to handle double that number.
This formula can be used to plan a method of reducing debt or making a purchase using credit. An extra monthly payment might put your DTI above 20 percent. If that occurs, it might be wise to wait on that purchase until your income increases or your debt decreases.
It is recommended that you be a smart borrower so you don’t wind up with more debt than you can handle. By calculating your DTI, you can estimate the effect that taking on more debt will have on you.
A group of seniors, current and former residents of Shoreview, recently discussed the DTI during a weekly breakfast gathering.
“Don’t spend more than you make,” said Jim Bruder, only somewhat jokingly. He said he remembers when it was the norm to purchase a home or property for as much as 2 1/2 times your income.
“But prices have gone up so much that you can’t say that anymore,” Bruder said.
Dick and Nancy Olen are living on their Social Security checks and her pension. “For the last six years we’ve touched nothing in our savings,” he said, adding that they are careful in their spending, which is highlighted by one holiday trip per year.
But they don’t consider it a true budget. “It’s just worked out that way, but we didn’t plan it that way,” Olen said. “We hope that one trip will be within our budget.“
Dick recalls purchasing a home in Boston for $60,000. A recent check revealed it later sold for $1.1 million.
“But it’s just not the price of houses,” Al Yanke said. “How much is the average price of a car or pickup these days?”
As Bruder suggested, don’t spend more than you earn. Extension will tell you that your DTI will provide the key numbers.
Abe Winter is a contributing writer at Press Publications. He can be reached at new@presspubs.com.
