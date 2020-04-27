SHOREVIEW — As Mounds View students, families and teachers adapt to distance learning, members of the Mounds View School Board are adapting to teleconference meetings.
The board's April 14 meeting was held via Google Hangouts, which enabled members to attend while following social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A resolution to hold future meetings via teleconference until further notice passed unanimously.
Superintendent Chris Lennox gave the board an update on distance learning efforts throughout the last month. Those efforts will continue through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, following Gov. Tim Walz's recent executive order.
Lennox thanked the district's students, families and staff members for their adaptability and said that despite the challenges, distance learning has gone “amazingly well” given the speed at which it was implemented—approximately one week, Lennox said.
Teachers throughout the district have “really leaned into this disruptive change and are actively looking to engage students in new and different ways,” Lennox said. Recent evaluations from students showed general positive experiences with distance learning, though the majority of respondents identified the loss of a personal connection to other students “as something they're truly missing.”
When Walz announced initial school closures, districts throughout the state were tasked with serving breakfasts and lunches to students and child care, tasks that Lennox said the district has met.
“I'm proud to be able to tell you that over the last three weeks, our district has served approximately 28,000 breakfasts and lunches to our students,” Lennox said. “That's more than 1,800 every day, and we anticipate that need will continue rising as the length of the pandemic extends.”
The district has also partnered with the Shoreview YMCA for childcare, currently averaging between 50 and 60 students a day.
Lennox thanked nutrition staff, bus drivers, paraprofessionals and YMCA staff for their service to students. “This has been a collective effort to meet the needs of our students,” he said.
In other action, the board:
• Voted to terminate 37 probationary teachers due to changes in enrollment, elimination of positions, lack of funding, performance, or return of leave from senior teachers. The board also voted to place four learning resource teachers on an unrequested leave of absence for the same reasons.
• Approved the proposed contract with the Paraeducator Union of School Service Employees, Local 284. Major contract points include the following: A 2% increase to the salary schedule in year one, and a 1.8% increase in year two of the contract; a longevity increase of 5 cents an hour beginning in the fifth year of service; a 3.85% total contract increase over the two-year period.
• Heard an update from Assistant Superintendent John Ward on the district's efforts to acquire the property across from Mounds View High School on Lake Valentine Road. The board approved a settlement for the acquistion and authorized staff and legal counsel to execute the documents necessary for finalization.
The board next meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, via teleconference.
