Deputy Brian Goodspeed has retired from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. He will be missed.
“Brian is a special, unique person and is so well-liked by his co-workers, members of the community and schools,” said Jeff Ramacher, undersheriff of public safety service for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. “He had an uncanny ability to de-escalate situations on certain calls and was the one who calmed the waters. That’s what he did best.”
Goodspeed always wanted a career in law enforcement, but it took him years to get there.
“My dad was a Minneapolis police officer and I anticipated going into law enforcement, but the year I graduated from high school they required a two-year degree in law enforcement,” Goodspeed said. “I did not like school and I wasn’t a good student, so I went into the printing business.”
Goodspeed worked at American Financial Printing in Minneapolis for 17 years. While he was there, he received a grant to attend a college course.
“I took a college class called ‘How to Study,’ and it was a great course and I enjoyed it and decided to take more courses,” Goodspeed said. “Then I thought I should go back to what I really wanted to do, which was law enforcement.”
He was married at the time, and busy raising six children —Rebekah, Ruthann, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Hannah and Brianna. It took him approximately eight years to get his degree.
Goodspeeed started working as a deputy for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office on April 15, 1996 and retired last week on May 1.
He started his career working in the jail and for human services. Goodspeed then was a school resource officer for approximately 14 years, working at Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916 and Mounds View School District. He spent the last four years of his career out on patrol.
Goodspeed said working as a school resource officer was a highlight of his law enforcement career.
“Working in the schools was a Godsend for me,” Goodspeed said. “It allowed me to flourish as a deputy and as a person.”
He spent approximately eight years at Bellaire Education Center, a middle school that serves students who have emotional behavioral disorders (EBD), autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and developmental cognitive disabilities (DCD). At the Mounds View School District, he worked with special education students.
Goodspeed said he had the temperament to work with the kids and spent every day trying to gain their trust because a lot of them didn’t like cops.
“There was a girl who was a handful, and she was about 15 at the time and said to me, ‘You know Goodspeed, I hate cops, but you’re making me rethink that,’” Goodspeed said. “It was heartwarming to me for her to say that.”
He continued, “There was a male student that I arrested and at some point in our time together he gave me a hug and said, ‘I can’t believe I just hugged a cop.’ That was a highlight for me,” he added.
Goodspeed noted that the teachers and staff at the schools where he worked have been remarkable in working with those students. “We worked as a team, and it made my job easier,” Goodspeed said.
Highlights of Goodspeed’s career include being named Minnesota Juvenile Officer of the Year in 2015 and serving as a founding member of the Bicycle Response Team, a member of the Honor Guard Team and the Mobile Response Team.
Goodspeed recently sold his home in White Bear Lake to his daughter, and plans on moving north of the Twin Cities.
“I’m just going to chill for awhile,” Goodspeed said. “I don’t know which direction I’ll go, but I’m sure it will be something people-related.”
He’s also looking forward to spending more time camping at Grand Marais and gardening, which he loves.
Ramacher said when a deputy retires from the sheriff’s office, the deputy will get a final sign-off from dispatch and other deputies. He recalled a quote from a deputy who said to Goodspeed, “It’s not a fast speed, but a good speed.”
Goodspeed said he is grateful for all of the friendships he’s made throughout the years as a deputy for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
“I got into law enforcement to expand my sphere of influence,” Goodspeed said. “For the last 26 years, I was meeting new people every single day and I was getting involved in their lives. I’m going to miss that.”
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
