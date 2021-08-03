Crumbl Cookies baking in Shoreview

“Welcome to Crumbls!” This is the greeting customers will experience when walking into Crumbl Cookies, opening this Thursday in Shoreview.
The business, located at 3833 Lexington Ave. in Shoreview (across from SuperTarget), will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Sarah Craig and her husband, Bryce, will run the Shoreview store. Her parents, Grant and Wendy Stucki, and her siblings decided to get into the Crumbl Cookies franchise when they were living in Utah.
“We are originally from Utah, and that's where Crumbl originated. We became quick fans and decided we wanted to be part of the franchise,” Sarah said. “We asked, and they said there were opportunities in Minnesota, and that was exciting.”
The Crumbl Cookies in Shoreview is the fourth store in Minnesota. Sarah said they are going to open more in the future. Her brother, Jordan Stucki, runs the Apple Valley and Woodbury stores, and her sister runs the Maple Grove store.
Crumbl Cookies offer six different kinds of cookies each week. The original milk chocolate chip cookies and chilled sugar cookies are always on hand.
Chocolate potato chip, dulce de leche, mango frozen yogurt and Kentucky butter cake cookies are the first batch of cookies offered on the menu.
“We have a rotating menu every week, which is exciting because every week is something different,” Sarah said.
Some of the unique flavors of Crumbl cookies include — mango frozen yogurt, ultimate peanut butter, Nutella, sea salt caramel and pina colada cookies.
Crumbl’s cookies wouldn’t be complete without their signature pink packaging. Crumbl’s boxes are designed to perfectly fit each Crumbl cookie side-by-side, whether in a four-pack, six-pack or 12-pack box.
Crumbl Cookies offers catering for special events like weddings, bridal and baby showers, office events or any special occasion. They also have gift cards.
Need some milk with your cookies? Crumbl Cookies offers white and chocolate milk and bottled water for their customers. Sarah said they will eventually offer ice cream.
When you walk into Crumbl Cookies, you get to see the baking process from the front counter and smell the delicious cookies baking in the oven. Customers can also order online; the store delivers within 5 miles of the Shoreview location. Sarah said they also use Door Dash and have curbside pickup. Crumble Cookies in Shoreview is actively hiring.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends.
Sarah and Jordan said Crumbl Cookies has taken off nationally and is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the world.
“Social media platforms like TikTok have helped Crumbl Cookies’ popularity, and we (Crumbl Cookies) were featured in a Justin Bieber music video,” Jordan said. “After that video came out, we had 40 people lined up to get into one of our stores.”
For more information on Crumbl Cookies, go to www.crumblcookies.com.
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publication. She can be reached at Shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
