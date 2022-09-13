The Shoreview City Council unanimously tabled a comprehensive plan amendment, preliminary plat and planned unit development application submitted by Scannell Properties for the 50-acre lot located at the former Deluxe campus at 3660/3680 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
“Scannell does have plans to develop the 50 acres in phases,” Allison Eddins, senior planner, said. “The uses are planned to be a mix of industrial, office, commercial, retail and multifamily. The east side of the lot is going to be phase one and the proposal right now is to develop it for industrial and office uses.”
According to Eddins, the west side of the property will be phase two. The plan is to develop it with a mixture of commercial and multifamily residential.
“I’m not convinced at this point that this is the best possible development for this site,” Mayor Sandy Martin said at the Sept. 6 City Council meeting. “I’m almost looking for a motion to table so that we could work on some of those aspects that I think are important for this larger development.”
Council Member John Doan said he was not comfortable with what is currently proposed for the site.
“We are basically making a decision on an almost lower 50-acre parcel only knowing what will happen on a little less than half of it, and that’s of concern for me,” Doan said.
Representing Scannell Properties at the City Council meeting was Jake Kurth.
Martin said Scannell should understand how critical this site is to Shoreview. “What about this building is going to contribute to less energy use, and are you contemplating solar panels?” she asked.
Kurth said Scannell is not contemplating solar panels and he does not know exactly what will be in phase two of the development.
“Right now, we understand that this site is in a phenomenal location, it’s a diamond in the rough, and we have taken almost two years to put a plan together,” Kurth said. “We’ve had numerous conversations with several folks within the city to be able to best market the site.”
Council Member Sue Denkinger asked what Scannell is currently looking at regarding sustainability or green practices. “If it’s not solar, what are your thoughts on what you can do with this diamond in the rough property?”
“Outside of creating highly functional buildings that are class A in the market today, aesthetically pleasing, and well-constructed, that’s what we’re considering,” Kurth responded. “I don’t have any other comments as far as sustainability practices, but I will certainly follow up with that.”
Martin remarked that she wanted to know if Scannell is willing to work with the city to try to incorporate energy-efficient mechanisms.
“We are willing to work and willing to explore and take that into consideration,” Kurth responded.
Denkinger noted that in the last community survey, one of the top three values from residents was the environment.
“There is an expectation on the behalf of residents that with our large premiere property here, we are doing everything we can to represent those values,” Denkinger said.
“I would caution the council, as City Manager Brad Martens mentioned, that we don’t have specific requirements for green technology and sustainability in our current code,” said Tom Simonson, assistant city manager and community development director. “It’s an issue that we can address with Scannell, certainly on the financing side of this, but from the development side, I think it puts the city in a difficult spot to require something that’s not in our code specifically.”
The council will discuss the matter at the Sept. 19 City Council workshop.
“I would like to see something more innovative, something more creative on this site,” Martin said. “I agree we probably don’t know what phase two could be, but we have to know that it will fit well, whatever it is.”
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
