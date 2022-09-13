The Shoreview City Council unanimously tabled a comprehensive plan amendment, preliminary plat and planned unit development application submitted by Scannell Properties for the 50-acre lot located at the former Deluxe campus at 3660/3680 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.

“Scannell does have plans to develop the 50 acres in phases,” Allison Eddins, senior planner, said. “The uses are planned to be a mix of industrial, office, commercial, retail and multifamily. The east side of the lot is going to be phase one and the proposal right now is to develop it for industrial and office uses.”

