Council tables approval on proposed trail along Victoria Street

The City Council is asking for more information from Ramsey County for a proposed trail on Victoria Street.
City Engineer Tom Wesolowski said Ramsey County is looking at applying for federal money from the Metropolitan Council for the funding cycle 2028 through 2029. The county needs a resolution from the cities of Shoreview and Roseville in support of submitting the application and committing to the local cost share. The request is for support from the City Council before July.
“This trail has been in the city’s comprehensive plan for a number of years, and it’s considered a high-priority trail,” Wesolowski said. “And I know since I’ve worked here, there’s been a lot of interest expressed in trying to get a trail connection along Victoria, and so we moved ahead with the process.”
The Victoria Street Roadway and Trail Conceptual Design Study was completed in 2022. Wesolowski said the pros and cons of the configurations of each side of Victoria Street were considered. The funding would be for phase one with a trail on one side of the roadway and drainage work. Phase two would be to reconstruct the road.
“More planning, preliminary engineering and determining potential right-of-way impacts needs to be done before a final trail design is completed,” Wesolowski said.
John Kysylyczyn has lived in Shoreview for 38 years. He asked the City Council to delay action on the resolution to get additional information from the county.
“A major national consultant was hired to develop a 50-page booklet where they’re talking about building a bikeway on one side of the street,” Kysylyczyn said. “So you’re talking something that’s maybe 10 feet wide, five feet off the boulevard, curb and gutter drainage issues would be involved, perhaps raised talks about concrete barrier or bollards, and then a walking path on the other side of the street. So this is not your typical project.”
Kofi Montzka has lived in Shoreview for over 20 years. She said that she is opposed to the construction in front of her home.
“You would take a significant amount of the property that we use in front of our house; it would change the rural character of Victoria Street,” Montzka said. “We all live there because we like the rural character of it. I mean, I run every day on that road, and I’ve managed just fine without a sidewalk. We love the beauty of all of the gigantic trees when the snow falls and as you drive down, you take pictures is just beautiful. And we don’t want that to change. I don’t want all the trees in front of my house cut down and the privacy that we would lose because of it. It would greatly change the character of our property.”
Jean West said the residents have not been consulted on the project, and it will destroy all the work she has done on her property over the last 32 years.
Jill Wilson, of Shoreview, is also opposed to the bikeway and pathway on Victoria Street. She said it is not needed, and she does not want to see Victoria Street turned into Lexington Avenue. “There are plenty of places to bike and walk already, and so much natural beauty will be destroyed,” she said.
“I love the quiet neighborhood, wooded trees, the deer and all the nature that we have, and you’re still living in the city,” Shoreview resident Sarah Kusterman said. “My concern is this bike trail will take away a good portion of my property. I don’t have a large front yard. I will be looking out my front window and have people 50 feet away running in front of my house or biking. I feel like that’s an invasion of my personal property and space. I’m totally against this. I would also like to know if property is taken, do I get my property taxes lowered because I’ve lost property? It’s all very confusing. There’s a lot of unanswered questions, and it would just be nice if we could get some answers.”
Council Member Cory Springhorn asked Wesolowski if there would be any assessments to residents and compensation for property. Wesolowski explained that the city does not assess for trails and there would be none from the county. The study indicates that no additional property will be needed for the project, but that will be determined in the preliminary design. If property is taken, the county has a compensation process.
City Manager Brad Martens stated he would be happy to speak individually with anyone who would like more information.
Mayor Sue Denkinger asked what public meetings residents could expect going forward and who they could contact to give input. Wesolowski said that public meetings would probably not occur until closer to 2028, when the funding is received. The lead contact person with the county is Scott Merrick, senior transportation planner for Multi-Global Planning.
Council Member John Doan said he has worked on several bike projects while working as a traffic engineer.
“I tend to think of bike projects as an investment in a community that is additive,” Doan said. “Now understanding that there are members of our community that live along this corridor that do not see it that way, I think that we need to invite whomever the project manager or lead is from Ramsey County to come here and share with us, so that we have all the information from both sides of this issue in order to understand more fully the decision that we’re making as a city.”
Martens said the resolution supports two elements of the grant. One is the application, and the second is the matching grant funds from the city. “At this time, there are a lot of unknown details with the funding not available until 2028 to 2029,” he said.
“I just do want to be very clear that this is not a city-specific project, although the city has in the Comprehensive Plan supported that access to a trail for more safety on that road,” Denkinger said. “And I understand that some residents aren’t in agreement with that, but I do want to make clear that this is a county initiative. So we do have influence, but it is a county project.”
To see the Victoria Street Roadway and Trail Conceptual Design Study, go to https://bit.ly/3ATDnoV.
