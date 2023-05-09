Council tables approval on proposed trail along Victoria Street

A map of the proposed Ramsey County roadway and trail project on Victoria Street.

 Ramsey County

The City Council is asking for more information from Ramsey County for a proposed trail on Victoria Street.

City Engineer Tom Wesolowski said Ramsey County is looking at applying for federal money from the Metropolitan Council for the funding cycle 2028 through 2029. The county needs a resolution from the cities of Shoreview and Roseville in support of submitting the application and committing to the local cost share. The request is for support from the City Council before July.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.