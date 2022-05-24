Construction change sparks concern for business owners

Businesses near the Lexington Avenue construction project have hit a bump in the road.
Construction is underway at Lexington Avenue between County Road E and I-694 and according to Gary and Julie Gronquist, owners of POP Culture Frozen Yogurt, some area businesses are worried that the road closure on Lexington Avenue will hurt their businesses.
Julie said that in all of the pre-construction meetings, Ramsey County and the city promised businesses that there would be one lane open both ways throughout the entire construction project scheduled to be completed in November.
“Then on May 4, they pulled out the rug and told us that starting May 9 through June, the northbound lane would be closed for potentially seven weeks or longer,” Julie said. “It was already going to impact businesses being down to one lane each direction, but that was more doable than being totally closed.”
“We’re afraid that people will avoid us because of the construction,” Gary added.
Julie said she spoke to approximately 40 businesses in the area between County Road E and I-694.
“They were so upset and concerned about the financial impact of this and this is just another obstacle for all of us businesses here,” Julie said.
One of the project managers on the Lexington Avenue construction project is Luke Lortie, a construction engineer for Ramsey County Public Works.
“It was originally anticipated to be a one-year construction project and the plan was to build the road in halves and do the west side of Lexington as the first half and the east side as the second half,” Lortie said. “The first week we went out there with the contractor to look at the utilities on the west side, it became very apparent that we had multiple utilities that were unforeseen and not in the plans and needed to be relocated before starting the work.”
Lortie said he sat down with the contractor and utility companies to decide how to move forward. They decided that the best approach was to start construction on the east side first and have the utility work done on the west side.
“In doing that, we weren’t able to maintain two lanes of traffic,” Lortie said. “We looked at what would work best and we settled on a single lane, one way, southbound direction only.”
Lortie noted the county is trying to work through this phase of construction quickly.
“The utility companies have been quick to respond with making sure they’re getting their work done on the west side,” he said.
According to Lortie, the county has been communicating with area businesses on the project through fliers and social media.
“We will work with the businesses as this moves forward and we do have an alternative business access sign right out there now,” Lortie said.
The first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of June and after that, there should be one lane open in each direction, according to Lortie.
Julie and Gary said are concerned for not only their business but for all businesses in the area.
“Our message is that we are businesses have had to endure a lot with the prior construction, COVID shutdowns and challenges,” Julie said. “We are here and are hoping that the community will rally behind and support local small businesses during this construction time so we’re all here when it’s done.”
Shoreview Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.