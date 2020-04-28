A partnership of service clubs and community foundations in the Mounds View and Roseville School Districts has been formed to respond to the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund is part of GiveMN.org and is named “Suburban Ramsey COVID-19 Response Fund.”
The fund will respond to local needs through fundraising, sponsoring virtual events, donating goods and providing volunteers. Members of the coalition include representatives of four major service clubs(Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and Optimists), Roseville Area Community Foundation and Shoreview Community Foundation.
Community partners include the Suburban Ramsey Family Collaborative and Ramsey County Commissioners from Districts 1 and 2 to assist in needs assessment and other support. The St. Paul and Minnesota Foundations, through its affiliate relationship with the Shoreview Community Foundation, is serving as the fiscal agent. There are no fees charged by the fiscal agent and service club participation is voluntary.
Food insecurity and crisis housing stability are the immediate issues the fund will prioritize. Grants will be made to local nonprofit organizations and government programs that provide those services. An application process will be announced soon.
The coalition has set a goal of raising $150,000, which includes initial donations by organizers of $13,000. As needs and circumstances change, the goal may increase. All donations will be used for grants made locally to help our most vulnerable and under-served neighbors.
Contributions to the “Suburban Ramsey COVID-19 Response Fund” may be made online by searching for that fund name on GiveMN.org. Donations of $1,000 or more may be made by check or wire-transfer. Questions and information about where to mail large checks may be directed to peterson751@msn.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/SuburbanRamseyCoalition
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.