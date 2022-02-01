Open forum is no longer a part of official Mounds View School Board meetings.
Comments to the Board is a new opportunity for the public to address the board at 6:30 p.m. before each official school board meeting.
The comment sessions will not be televised. That has brought up some concern for some residents who feel that the community was removed from the agenda, removed from the record, removed from asking for a written response and removed from the online video of the meeting.
School Board Chair Jonathan Weinhagen said they have received similar feedback and have also heard from people who appreciate the expanded opportunity to engage with the board.
“Our objective was to create that expanded opportunity for those whose goals are to speak to the board. For those whose goals include a public platform, they are entitled to do so independent of board business meetings,” Weinhagen said. “We choose to broadcast the actual board meetings themselves but aren’t required to do so.”
Christine LaDuke was the first and only speaker at the first Comments to the Board, held before the regular school board meeting Jan. 25.
LaDuke thanked the board for helping the community with the partnership with the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf and Operation Joy Toy.
“I’m an elderly, gray-haired white woman, who goes by the pronoun ‘she,’” LaDuke said. “I think those introductions are ridiculous because they are so superficial. Yet we’ve invested in curriculum that takes the time out of our day to train children to introduce themselves in that way.”
LaDuke said it trains them to identify themselves and others based on race, religion, gender and sexual identity. You can’t know anything about a person by hearing those things, she noted. She said she thinks it is racist, a waste of tax dollars and classroom time. LaDuke also believes it creates division through segregation.
“Mounds View District has a long history of drawing out the best and developing the strengths of each of our children and I appreciate all you do to acknowledge and affirm student achievement,” she said. “But I just wonder if through this equity curriculum if we’re turning a corner and we’re focusing on the wrong things. We’re focusing on superficialness that will divide and weaken us rather than connect and strengthen us. Have we forgotten that the role of our schools is to educate?”
If the public wants to speak at the Comments to the Board session, they need to sign up at the District Office up by 6:15 p.m. to be heard.
In other school board action:
• Superintendent Chris Lennox and Darin Johnson, executive director of school management, gave an update regarding operations in buildings and programs districtwide, as Mounds View Public Schools continues to navigate the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson presented updates in the areas of transportation, nutrition services, student support and staffing.
• Weinhagen summarized the role of a policy governance board, explained the board’s partnership with the superintendent and affirmed the management’s work and decision-making process during the pandemic. “We’ve been really strident in ensuring that we’re leading with a public health lens and we’re listening to the experts, including our administration,” Weinhagen said. “We’re listening to the community and consulting with the community, and I think we’re all better for it.”
• The board approved budget assumptions for fiscal year 2022-23 as presented by Bernice Humnick, executive director of business services. The next budget phase will provide allocations to the building principals and program leaders so that they can begin budget development. The final budget will be adopted in June 2022. The total general fund operating expenditures are projected to be $164 million.
• Treasurer Shauna Bock read the list of gifts the district received this period. She noted that the amount is smaller this period because there were two school board meetings in January. There were four gifts for school programs totaling $698.52.
The next Mounds View School Board meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the District Center, 4570 Victoria St. N. in Shoreview.
Staff Writer Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.