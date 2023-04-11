Come learn about the history of the Children’s Preventorium

Various photos of children and employees of the Children’s Preventorium. It was a place for children who were at risk for tuberculosis to get healthy. It was open from 1910 to 1953. (Top far right) Kay Denfeld, an employee at the Preventorium in 1944. (Top middle) Children playing in the snow. This original wood-framed building burned in 1927 and was replaced by brick buildings. (Bottom middle) The Tuberculosis Preventorium at Rice St. and Owasso Blvd. The Shoreview Historical Society has a display at the Shoreview Community Center with some of the artifacts from the Preventorium.

 Shoreview Historical Society | Contributed

Once upon a time, children who were at risk for tuberculosis were sent to a place on Lake Owasso in Shoreview called the Children’s Preventorium of Ramsey County.

There will be a presentation on the Children’s Preventorium of Ramsey County from historian Paul Nelson at the Shoreview Historical Society’s annual meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Shoreview Community Center. The event is free and open to the public.

