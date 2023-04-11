Come learn about the history of the Children’s Preventorium

Once upon a time, children who were at risk for tuberculosis were sent to a place on Lake Owasso in Shoreview called the Children’s Preventorium of Ramsey County.
There will be a presentation on the Children’s Preventorium of Ramsey County from historian Paul Nelson at the Shoreview Historical Society’s annual meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Shoreview Community Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Nelson started publishing local history in 1995. He is the author of many publications on Minnesota history and a frequent contributor to the Ramsey County History magazine.
The Children’s Preventorium of Ramsey County was open for 38 years. Nelson said this was the only preventorium in Minnesota back in the day.
“It’s probably the best-documented preventorium in the country,” Nelson said. “I think there are 950 names, addresses and kids who came through on the record.”
The Preventorium, located at 210 N. Owasso Blvd., was established in 1910 as the Cuenca Hospital for the care of tuberculosis by founders Dr. Henry Longstreet Taylor and Edward Perkins Davis.
In 1915, the hospital was renamed the Children’s Preventorium of Ramsey County because Dr. Taylor convinced the anti-tuberculosis association that prevention of the disease was the most effective way to combat tuberculosis.
Children who were at risk for tuberculosis were sent to the Preventorium — also known as the Preve — to build up their strength. The concept of care was to provide a healthy diet and ample outdoor activity.
A small wooden structure on the property became the first “Preve.” During the first 14 months of operation, the Preventorium cared for 85 children.
“People who created the preventoriums believed that the best remedies for TB were sunlight, fresh air and rest,” Nelson said. “If you were a kid, it would have been the best, because it’s a beautiful location on the lake. They did a lot of fishing, and they were supposed to be outside as much as possible. So for a kid, their outdoor life was like being at Scout camp.”
According to Nelson, starting in the summer of 1926, admission to the Preve required a formal referral. Of the 624 children admitted after referrals began, 242 were referred by the St. Paul Health Department’s Tuberculosis Division.
After a fire destroyed the main building in 1927, three brick structures were planned and built. They opened in 1933. There was a two-story brick administration building with large porches on both floors.
On the main floor were the kitchen, residents’ dining room, employees’ dining room, infirmary, music room and offices for the director and staff. Upstairs were showers, laundry, offices, dorms for staff and a conference room.
Adjacent to the administration building were the boy’s Davis building and the girl’s Taylor building. A wood-framed schoolhouse was purchased in 1923 and was moved to the site. It was later encased in brick in 1931. Because of the school, the “Preve kids” could keep up with their education.
The Children’s Preventorium of Ramsey County closed in 1953 because the threat of tuberculosis had been minimized. The property, now owned by Ramsey County, is called the Lake Owasso Residence.
