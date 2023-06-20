Ramsey County intends to submit a federal regional solicitation application requesting funds for the Victoria Street Trail project. To submit the application, the county needs a resolution from the cities of Shoreview and Roseville in supporting the application and committing to the local cost share.

“Ramsey County is planning to submit for a Safe Routes to School category this summer to help fund the project that would have construction in the 2028-‘29 timeframe,” said Tom Wesolowski, city engineer. “The maximum award for that Safe Routes to School is $1 million, and the county is seeking support from the cities to go ahead and include that information in their funding application.”

