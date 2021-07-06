What was once an old medical building on Churchill Street is now the home of financial services software development company Nextek.
On a nearly perfect summer day, staff of Nextek, city leaders and members of the community celebrated the grand opening of the new Nextek building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 22.
“All I’m in charge of today is the weather,” said Nate Lucius, president of Gradient Financial Group.
Nextek’s parent company Gradient Financial Group purchased the building in the fall of 2019 for an expansion of Nextek’s business operations. “We did not see COVID coming,” Nate said. “However, when we purchased this building, we knew it needed a little bit of love.”
The new technological building has 20,000 square feet of open office space. “I truly believe this building will last a long time,” Nate said. “You’re going to see a lot of buildings like it in the future, and I hope that they’re all in Shoreview.”
Shoreview Mayor Sandy Martin spoke at the ceremony and said the City Council has been supportive of this project since the beginning.
“We are honored that Nextek chose Shoreview. It’s great not just economically, it’s great because it’s a revitalization of this whole area,” she said. “You have transformed this outdated old medical office into a newly renovated building. I think that’s symbolic in many ways of the creativeness and innovation of Nextek and Gradient in that you saw value in this building and wanted to make something even better. I’m looking forward to this partnership that we’ve established with all of you, and I think the future looks very bright.”
Nextek develops a sales acceleration platform for financial services professionals by providing actionable insights, data-driven processes and streamlined integrations. After
working with its existing clients for several years, Nextek has expanded its suite of products and services.
“Technology is more important now than ever before in our industry,” said Kristina Walch, senior vice president of Nextek. “We are passionate about developing technology that helps financial services professionals be more successful in serving their clients. We look forward to expanding upon our capabilities and serving even more individuals with our expansion.”
Nate thanked the mayor, the city and all the people involved in this project. He gave a special thank you to his father, Chuck Lucius, and said, “Chuck likes to build things. He is a builder of businesses, builder of things, and we couldn’t do it without him. We appreciate your help and your vision in this project.”
Chuck said Nextek is looking for employees in the technical programming area of expertise. “Send us a resume or give us a referral. We’re looking for great people to hire,” he said.
For more information on Nextek, visit nextekdevelopment.com/
