City of Shoreview logo wins 2 awards

The city of Shoreview’s logo, launched in October 2019, won the Northern Lights Award for Logo, Icon or Icon Set at the 2020 Minnesota Association of Government Communicators (MAGC) annual gala. The annual awards gala, hosted virtually this year due to COVID-19, recognizes accomplishments across 26 categories of communications.
Shoreview's logo was also nominated for and won the 2020 Best of Show award. The Best of Show award is given to the one entry from the entire contest that best demonstrates effective government communications. Entries are chosen from the 26 category winners by the MAGC board.
Judges said, “A new logo is always heavily judged by others, and failing has consequences that are far reaching. Shoreview provided excellent metrics to show success. Their logo redesign process is a model for how to execute these types of communications endeavors successfully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.