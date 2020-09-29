City of Shoreview boosts environmental stewards with Green Community Awards

Each year, Shoreview's Environmental Quality Committee hosts the Green Community Awards, which recognize residential, nonprofit and commercial property owners for their commitment to the environment. The annual awards, which are given in three categories—water, energy and general—are typically presented at a City Council meeting. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's winners were recognized through Zoom during the Sept. 21 council meeting with less of the typical fanfare, but with no less gratitude, noted Environmental Quality Committee Chairman Tim Pratt.
“We like to recognize folks who are taking steps to reduce their environmental impact,” said Pratt, who announced the 2020 Green Community Award winners. “This year, it's so pleasurable because the purpose of this was not only to recognize folks who are taking these steps, but to encourage others to follow in their footsteps.”
Diane and Paul Close were recognized for landscaping their yard with drought-tolerant plants as a means of conserving water and creating a pollinator garden in their front and back yards. They also planted a buffer along the base on the slope on their property to slow water runoff onto the street, increase infiltration and prevent erosion.
Christine and John Hoffman were recognized for the two rain gardens they have installed to reduce flooding caused by roof water runoff. Pratt said that the Hoffmans have also added 23 solar panels on their roof to further reduce their environmental footprint.
Jacqueline Kovarik and David Longsdorf were awarded for the rain gardens they planted to provide habitats for pollinators. Pratt said that when Environmental Quality Committee members visited the home, there were “tons of pollinators,” particularly butterflies and bumblebees.
The city of Shoreview also received an honorable mention for its recent environmental initiatives.
“We can't actually give an award to the city, but we did want to point out what the city has been doing,” Pratt said. “These Green Community Awards obviously would not be possible without the support of the mayor, the council and the city staff. … You guys are actually walking the walk, as well as talking the talk.”
Pratt specifically complimented the installation of the solar arrays on the roof of the Public Works Maintenance Center and the electric vehicle charging stations outside of the Shoreview Community Center.
Mayor Sandy Martin likewise thanked Pratt and other members of the Environmental Quality Committee for their time and efforts.
“The Environmental Quality Committee has persisted throughout COVID and everything else in making these awards still an important part,” she said. “I think especially right now where so many people are staying home and doing yard projects … and solar projects, it's really great to bring attention to these successful projects.”
