There was only one item of general business on the agenda for the May 4 Shoreview City Council meeting: accepting a bid for the first phase of the Edgetown Acres reconstruction project.
The Edgetown Acres reconstruction project, one of the projects listed on the city's five-year capital improvement plan, will update roads, utility lines and stormwater infrastructure in the neighborhood. Plans include removing existing pavement to install concrete curb and gutter, replacing the sanitary sewer line, replacing existing valves and hydrants associated with the water main, installing a stormwater collection and infiltration system and replacing the existing Xcel-owned street lights with city street lights. Cost is estimated at $3.4 million and will be financed primarily through the city's street renewal fund, as well as assessments.
The council previously approved project plans and specifications at its March 16 meeting; bids were opened April 21. Of the five bids received, LaTour Construction Inc. submitted the lowest, at approximately $2.7 million. At the May 4 meeting, the council unanimously voted to accept the bid from LaTour Construction and to authorize the mayor and city manager to execute a construction contract.
The first phase includes Pinewood, Terrace and Oakwood Drives from Fairview Avenue to Aldine Street, and Fairview Avenue from County Road I to the cul-de-sac. Construction is scheduled to begin later this month and finish in either September or October. The second phase, which will begin in 2021, includes Hillview Road and Lois Drive from Fairview to Snelling avenues.
Additional information about the project can be found at shoreviewmn.gov/government/departments/public-works/projects
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, via teleconference. Information on how to join the meeting can be found online at shoreviewmn.gov
