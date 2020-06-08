The Shoreview City Council's June 1 meeting was held exactly one week after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis—an anniversary that did not go unnoticed by Shoreview councilmembers.
“We've had a week like we've never seen before and I pray we'll never see again,” said Mayor Sandy Martin. “We've seen the very best, and we've seen the very worst of Minnesota citizens.”
Floyd died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground. Floyd was arrested after he was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods in south Minneapolis. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Hennepin County.
In the days since, Floyd's death has sparked protests and riots throughout the Twin Cities. Shoreview has largely been spared from the rioting, but Martin said that residents have not ignored the needs the rioting has laid bare.
“We saw some great responses from Shoreview businesses and Shoreview individuals. Several businesses took up collections of all sorts of equipment and supplies that people might need and delivered them during the day on Saturday and Sunday to the residents of north Minneapolis,” she said. “Individuals were collecting things. I stopped at one of the grocery stores yesterday, and there was absolutely nothing on the shelves. I know that this wasn't hoarding; this was people buying supplies so that they could provide them to people who don't have access to shopping right now.”
Councilmember Cory Springhorn said that Floyd's death and the ensuing protests have prompted him to do “a lot of soul searching.”
“When I read about the killing of George Floyd, I probably said a curse under my breath. My eyes moistened up a bit. Every time something like this happens, I just say a little prayer to please never let this happen in Shoreview and please never let this happen with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office,” Springhorn said.
Springhorn added that his experiences with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, which the city of Shoreview contracts for policing, have been positive, but questioned if his race was responsible for that.
“I've always felt very comfortable with Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, and the interactions I've had have always been excellent with everyone from that office, and in every one of those interactions, I've always been white,” he said. “I do start asking myself is there more we could be doing, (whether) there is more we need to do for oversight.”
He brought up a desire for councilmembers to meet with Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher to hear about his office's efforts to prevent police brutality in the cities to which it provides law enforcement (Arden Hills, Falcon Heights, Little Canada, North Oaks, Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township, in addition to Shoreview).
“Certainly, I've been encouraged by some public statements (Fletcher) has made. I know this is important to him as well,” Springhorn said. “But it's something that's been on my mind and my heart a lot, and I want to make sure that the people in our community know that we as a council take their safety seriously, especially people of color who may have questions about the agency that we've chosen to use.”
Martin said she shared Springhorn's desire to talk with Fletcher and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.
“I read somewhere this weekend that I thought was a great quote, not to fight with the police but elect the people who hire and fire them and who manage them. That is our elected official, our sheriff, and I very much support that conversation, so we will try to schedule it as soon as we can,” Martin said.
Throughout the meeting, which was held via Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Springhorn's background was a picture of demonstrators outside Cup Foods. Springhorn said he chose that picture as a means of sending a message to Shoreview residents.
“For anyone tuning into the Shoreview City Council meeting on Monday night, I wanted to communicate very clearly that as far as I am concerned, what happened to George Floyd is not just a Minneapolis issue, but it is important to people in Shoreview as well,” Springhorn said in an email. “While I was sitting in my home in Shoreview virtually attending the council meeting, my heart was with the people in Minneapolis seeking justice and reform.”
