The Shoreview City Council has announced three finalists for the city manager position. The finalists were selected from a group of eight semifinalists who were interviewed last week. The city received 45 total applications for the position.
Brad Martens currently serves as the city administrator for Corcoran, where he has been for eight years. Corcoran has 30 full-time employees and a budget of $9 million. Martens has 16 years of experience in local government, previously serving as city administrator in Winsted and community center manager for New Brighton. Martens has a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Hamline University.
Mike Mornson currently serves as the city manager for Hopkins, where he has been for 10 years. Hopkins has 110 full-time employees and a $22 million budget. Mornson has more than 30 years of experience in local government, and previously served as city manager for St. Anthony and city administrator for Big Lake. Mornson has a mini-masters of public administration from Hamline University.
Kevin Watson currently serves as the city administrator for Vadnais Heights, where he has been for eight years. Vadnais Heights has more than 30 full-time employees and a $10 million budget. Watson has 15 years of experience in local government. He previously served as city administrator for Junction City, Oregon, and assistant to the city manager in Keizer, Oregon. Watson has a Masters of Public Administration from University of Kansas.
“It is very gratifying to have such highly qualified and talented candidates for the city manager position. I am confident that the selected individual will help us continue to provide excellent service to the community into the future,” Mayor Sandy Martin said.
City department directors will interview the finalists Friday, Oct. 15. The City Council will conduct interviews Saturday, Oct. 16. The Oct. 16 interviews are open to the public to attend and observe.
— From press release
