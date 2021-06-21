Public Works Department Natural Resource Specialist Maria Friedges presented the 2020 annual report for Shoreview's municipal separate storm sewer system during the Shoreview City Council meeting June 7. The report focuses on six minimal control measures.
The first measure is public education and outreach efforts. “This is important, because we want residents, other members of the public, developers, contractors and anyone working within the city to be aware of our stormwater program,” Friedges said.
High-priority issues, including residential best management practices (BMPs), yard waste, deicing materials and construction activities, are emphasized. Information is publicized on the city website, Shoreviews, as well as at festivals and on educational materials available at City Hall. Friedges said one focus for 2021 is pet waste.
The second measure is public participation, which requires that the public have an opportunity to ask questions about activities and stormwater management.
The third control measure is illicit discharge detection and elimination. An illicit discharge is any discharge to a separate storm sewer that is not composed entirely of water, including paint, herbicides, pesticides, grease and other food waste products, car oil, soaps, roadway accident spills and concrete washout water and yard waste.
Freidges noted that in 2020, discharge identified within Shoreview were grass clippings, yard waste debris, chemical/oil leakage or spills and dumping of liquid material.
The fourth measure is construction site stormwater runoff enforcement of the city's erosion and sediment control ordinances. “There were 72 written warnings and violations notices issued to properties in Shoreview for violation of erosion control standards during construction in 2020,” Freidges said. “This includes both public and private development monitoring, which means that city projects also need to abide by the standard and enforcement actions.”
Post-construction stormwater management in new developments and redevelopments is the fifth control measure.
The sixth measure is pollution prevention for municipal operations, otherwise known as good housekeeping. This involves keeping records, inspections, maintenance and repair of the city's existing stormwater infrastructure. Shoreview maintains 176 structural BMPs, 132 stormwater ponds and 62 outlets.
City Manager Terry Schwerm said residents should not flush unwanted medications down the toilet. “We encourage you to bring them to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department, because there they will be disposed of correctly,” he said.
The council approved the adoption of the annual report unanimously. Mayor Sandy Martin was absent; Council Member Cory Springhorn served as acting mayor for the meeting.
Other council news:
•Shoreview council members congratulated Mounds View Senior High School 2021 graduates and wished them well on their future endeavors.
•Council Member Sue Denkinger gave a big thank you to the educators and parents for their hard work during the school year. “A shout-out to the kids who had to go back and forth for awhile or do hybrid education,” she said. “The fact that everyone did this in the midst of a pandemic and could have a successful outcome, I think is a tribute to everyone involved.”
