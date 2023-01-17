The Shoreview City Council is diligently working on filling the vacant seat on the council left by newly elected Mayor Sue Denkinger.

Denkinger's council term expires on Dec. 31, 2024. She said it would be good to speed up the process  because the council needs to set up new strategic goals for this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.