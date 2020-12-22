Most Shoreview residents will see little to no change in their property taxes next year if the city's proposed budget and tax levy are approved this week.
Finance Director Fred Espe presented the proposed 2021 city budget and tax levy to the City Council at its Dec. 7 meeting. The total tax levy is increasing by approximately 5% to $13.5 million, up from $12.8 million in 2020. No one spoke at the Truth in Taxation hearing, also held during the council meeting.
Finance Director Fred Espe said that a majority of the increase will go to the city's general fund, which is increasing by approximately $457,000. Police and fire contracts are responsible for most of that increase, followed by adjustments to staff wages and benefits.
The value of most homes in Shoreview is likewise increasing. Per the Ramsey County assessor, 80% of homes will see a value increase, 15% will see a decrease and 5% will see no change in value. However, property taxes will either decrease or stay the same for 69% of homes.
The owner of a home valued at the city median of $336,450 can expect to pay $4,553 in property taxes next year. Of that amount, $1,065 will go to the city, $1,572 to Ramsey County and $1,637 to Mounds View Public Schools (if the home is in the Mounds View school district). School district tax for Roseville for the same $336,450 home value would be $1,596.
The city's share of each property tax dollar is 23 cents, Espe said. Of that 23 cents, 7 cents goes to public safety; 5 cents to replacement costs for general assets like streets, city buildings and park facilities; 2 cents to general government; 2 cents to bond payments; 2 cents to public works and 1 cent to community development.
Shoreview's share of the tax bill ranks fourth-lowest among other metro area cities and is about 25% lower than the average of $1,383. West St. Paul ranks highest at $2,232, and White Bear Lake ranks the lowest at $657.
The city was to vote on the final 2021 budget and tax levy at its Dec. 21 meeting, which fell after press time.
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
