Tim Pratt is the 2019 Shoreview Citizen of the Year.
Mayor Sandy Martin and the City Council presented Pratt with the award at the annual volunteer appreciation event this month. He has served on the Environmental Quality Committee (EQC) since 2004 and is a leading advocate for protecting and improving the environment. As the chair of the EQC, Pratt has helped advance successful programs such as the speaker series and green community awards.
Pratt is also an avid runner and has raised more than $11,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. When asked what he’d like to say to those who are thinking of volunteering, Pratt offered this piece of advice: “Find what you’re passionate about and what brings you joy, then find an opportunity and start there.”
Martin and the Human Rights Commission also presented Xi (Jimmy) Xiao with the 2019 Caring Youth Award.
As a senior at Mounds View High School, Xiao can be found at the Ramsey County Library – Shoreview nearly every Saturday. Wanting to do something for the community, he started volunteering at the library as a freshman in 2016. According to his nominator, he is “reliable, efficient, friendly, kind, diligent, honest, appreciative, responsible, hardworking and happy.”
