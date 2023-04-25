SHOREVIEW — Incarnation Lutheran Church is pleased to announce All Hands On Hope —its 16th Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) MobilePack — scheduled for April 26-30 at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview. The goal of this year’s All Hands On Hope is for 3,960 volunteers to pack 614,304 meals, which will feed 1,683 children around the world for one year, and raising $180,000 to pay for those meals.

Meals will be packed on-site at Incarnation Lutheran Church and loaded into a semitrailer parked at the church throughout the packing weekend. From there, the meals will travel and be distributed through FMSC partners located in 70 countries across the globe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.