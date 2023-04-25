SHOREVIEW — Incarnation Lutheran Church is pleased to announce All Hands On Hope —its 16th Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) MobilePack — scheduled for April 26-30 at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview. The goal of this year’s All Hands On Hope is for 3,960 volunteers to pack 614,304 meals, which will feed 1,683 children around the world for one year, and raising $180,000 to pay for those meals.
Meals will be packed on-site at Incarnation Lutheran Church and loaded into a semitrailer parked at the church throughout the packing weekend. From there, the meals will travel and be distributed through FMSC partners located in 70 countries across the globe.
“At Incarnation Lutheran, we envision a world filled with God’s love and grace,” said Kai Nilsen, senior pastor at Incarnation Lutheran Church. “Feed my Starving Children is a community-centered gift to kids around the world. Come with a friend. Invite a neighbor or co-worker. It takes all of us to co-create a more loving world.”
Since Incarnation Lutheran Church hosted its first FMSC MobilePack in 2007, over 28,000 people have volunteered to pack Feed My Starving Children meals during 15 FMSC MobilePacks. Over 8 million meals have been packed and sent to feed hungry children across the globe through Incarnation’s annual pack. In addition, over $1.6 million has been raised to pay for those meals.
All are welcome to participate in this life-giving event. Volunteers range from ages 5-95, and there are opportunities to help for all ages and abilities, providing meaningful intergenerational connections. There are several shifts that offer nursery care for those younger than age 5 listed on our website.
The public is invited to sign up in advance for this free event. Food-packing takes place in two-hour shifts, with adults and children (age 5 and up) filling and sealing bags at work stations.
To learn more about the event and to sign up to volunteer for a shift to pack food, or make a financial donation to help pay for the packed ingredients, visit the All Hands On Hope, Feed My Starving Children MobilePack webpage. People can also contact FMSC Action Group Communications Coordinator Sally Lawless at sally.lawless@comcast.net, 612-210-5739.
— Incarnation Lutheran Church
