Dr. Stephanie Masek opened Transform Chiropractic Wellness Center in Shoreview, not far from the Turtle Lake home where she grew up and where her parents still live.
After completing her undergraduate degree at Iowa State University and receiving her doctorate at Life University in Marietta, Georgia, she spent a couple of years in Illinois. Here, she worked with her mentor and a team of other chiropractors training on innovative techniques, treating intense neurological disorders and working with patients from all over the world, including Haiti. She opened the Shoreview practice in April, where she offers her services to treat a wide range of health issues and promote wellness.
Speaking about the Transform Chiropractic Wellness Center, Dr. Steph, as she is known, said, “We are very different from other types of chiropractic services—we’re not just about neck pain and back pain.”
While like other chiropractors she works on restoring the function of the nervous system and alleviating subluxation through adjustments, she specializes in dealing with the results of the high stresses of modern lives. She mainly focuses on pregnancies (neonatal and birth traumas) and pediatric care and is trained with the Webster technique, which focuses on aligning different body parts during pregnancy. She also works with teenagers, adults and athletes, the latter to improve and optimize performance and prevent injuries. Her experience includes neuro disorders like cerebral palsy, autism, ADHD, anxiety, depression and seizure disorders. She understands she must deal with each patient differently. She has access to a directory of providers, can work with specialists, including obstetricians, pediatricians and neurologists, and can refer patients to chiropractors in different geographical areas.
Regarding stresses and care plans in pregnancies, she says, “You and the baby are connected through an electrical cord, and if you are super stressed during your pregnancy, it can contribute to stress in the baby, which can result in colic, trouble sleeping, feeding, turning head, constipation.” Most of these can later progress to other disorders. She has also treated many in-utero complications, such as breached babies, with successful outcomes. She recommends early treatments with all pregnancies for better and easier births. She loves working with children and slowing down the ones who always have “their foot on the gas pedal” in their lives.
During her initial consultation and to diagnose problems, she uses a set of three Chiropractic Leadership Alliance (CLA) scanners, which measure neurological functions and check how the nervous system is handling stress. Each of these is adaptable to be used on infants and children. Adjustments are done in phased intervals and individualized to each patient. She also offers wellness plans to keep families healthy that are customizable for each and best suited for them to stay healthy.
A lot of her approach to the practice came from her issues with her health, which also directed her to specialize in this form of care. For more information go to https://transformchiromn.com.
Transform Chiropractic Wellness Center is located at 470 Hwy 96 W, Suite 130 in Shoreview.
