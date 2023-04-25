Dr. Stephanie Masek opened Transform Chiropractic Wellness Center in Shoreview, not far from the Turtle Lake home where she grew up and where her parents still live.

After completing her undergraduate degree at Iowa State University and receiving her doctorate at Life University in Marietta, Georgia, she spent a couple of years in Illinois. Here, she worked with her mentor and a team of other chiropractors training on innovative techniques, treating intense neurological disorders and working with patients from all over the world, including Haiti. She opened the Shoreview practice in April, where she offers her services to treat a wide range of health issues and promote wellness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.